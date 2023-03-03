Greater than, less than, or equal to. At one point or another, we all learn those phrases in school. They are used in mathematical comparisons.
For example: Is five greater than, less than, or equal to three?
Five is greater than three, right?
(You didn’t know you there was going to be a math quiz today, did you?)
In Romans chapter five, the Apostle Paul makes a comparison. He compares Adam, the very first man, to Jesus.
“Therefore, just as sin entered the world through one man and death through sin, and in this way death came to all men, because all sinned … how much more did God’s grace and the gift that came by the grace of one man, Jesus Christ, overflow to the many,” Romans 5:12,15.
Adam and Eve, the very first people to live on earth, were also the very first people to sin against God. Their sin changed everything. Their sin brought death into our world. From Adam and Eve, sin and death have been passed down from generation to generation to all people.
Because of Adam’s sin, we all have sinned and we all will die.
Before we point the finger and put all the blame on Adam, however, we need to remember that we can’t blame anybody else for the choices we make. We are the ones who choose to lie. We are the ones who choose to fight. We are the ones who choose to get mad. We are ones who have earned God’s punishment of death and hell.
It’s not Adam’s fault I sin. It’s mine.
Thankfully, there is no comparison between Adam and Jesus. Where Adam and we disobey, Jesus obeyed. Where we lie, he told the truth. Where we fight, he forgave. Where we get mad, he loved.
In fact, he loved us so much that he died the death we deserve in our place. He died for all our wrongs so that we could be righteous before God. Because of Jesus and through faith in him, God the Judge declares us innocent even though we are guilty. Through faith in Jesus, we receive life instead of the death we inherited from Adam.
In mathematical terms, there really is no comparison. Jesus’ obedience is greater than Adam’s (and our) disobedience. God’s grace is greater than any sin we could ever commit. The gift of life Jesus won for us is greater than the death we deserve.
And for us, that equals heaven.