I’ve never been good at getting ready for Christmas. Our tree is up, but only the bottom half has lights on it. It’s been that way now for more than a week. I haven’t bought one present yet. A few years ago, I gave up writing an annual Christmas letter when I didn’t get that year’s letter sent until Valentine’s Day.
I am not exaggerating. I am really that bad at getting ready for Christmas.
Thankfully, in my church, I get a little help preparing for Christmas. In our church we celebrate what is called “Advent.” The season of Advent consists of the four weeks leading up to Christmas. It’s a time when we prepare our hearts and minds for Jesus’ coming.
One of the key figures during the season of Advent is a guy named John the Baptist. John was the man God sent to prepare the people for Jesus’ coming.
John was a Grizzly Adams kind of guy. He was a Nazarite, which means he never got a haircut or shaved his beard. He lived in the wilderness. His clothes were made of scratchy camel skin, held together by a leather belt. He ate grasshoppers and wild honey.
John was a fire-and-brimstone kind of preacher. The people came out to him in the wilderness around the Jordan River. His message to them was loud and in your face. “Repent and be baptized,” he told them.
When the Pharisees – the spiritual leaders of the people – came to see him, he called them a “brood of vipers” and “white-washed tombs.” (In other words, they were holy and clean on the outside, but dead on the inside.)
That’s how God prepared the people for Jesus’ coming, by calling them to repent.
And that is the best way for us to prepare for Christmas as well. Yet, can you imagine going to church on Christmas and hearing the preacher shout at you, “Repent, you brood of vipers.”
We are used to hearing sweet, joyful messages at Christmas. Christmas is about cute baby Jesus, the beautiful angel choirs and peaceful shepherds.
But that really isn’t what Christmas is about. That baby born in Bethlehem came to do one thing – to die. He came to suffer the punishment of your sins in your place so you could be forgiven and go to heaven.
The best way to get ready for Christmas isn’t to put up your Christmas tree or go shopping. The best way to get ready for Christmas isn’t to set up a cute nativity scene or sing “Happy Birthday” to Jesus.
The best way to get ready for Christmas is to repent – to recognize that baby came to suffer the horrors and hell you deserve in your place.
Remember, though, that John’s message wasn’t just, “Repent!” He told the people, “Repent and be baptized.” In the original Greek of the Bible, the word “baptize” literally means “to wash.”
Your baptism is God’s promise that your sins are washed away forever because that baby born in Bethlehem died at Calvary for you. As we prepare for Christmas, we confess the dumb and ugly things we do, trusting God has already forgiven them forever.
Jesus came. He died for you. You are his baptized son or daughter.
So take the time in these weeks before Christmas to quietly think about what you have done, what you deserve, and what Jesus came to do for you. Repent. Tell God you’re sorry and trust in the promise of your baptism.
And have a Happy Advent, you brood of vipers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.