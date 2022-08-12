Over the last few weeks, I have been taking an informal poll asking people one simple question: If you had the choice between staying alive or dying today, which would you choose?
The results probably won’t surprise you. The overwhelming majority – in fact, everyone except for one person – has said that they would prefer to stay alive. Only one lady at the nursing home told me she would rather die today.
Which would you choose?
Personally, I love living in Edna, Texas. I love my house and the life I have made here with my family. I hope you feel the same about where you live.
But the question I really need to ask myself is this: Which is better – Edna, Texas or heaven?
In heaven, we will celebrate forever. In heaven, there will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain. In heaven, we will be reunited with all of our loved ones who have died in Christ. In heaven, we will see God face to face and bask in his glory forever.
Heaven is better by far.
So why do even many Christians say they would rather stay here? There are a couple of reasons. First of all, as human beings we tend to choose the known over the unknown. For example, every time you go to a certain restaurant, you order the same thing. It’s not bad, but it’s not great either. You could order something else that might be better, but, for many of us, it’s hard to take that chance.
We would rather go with what we know.
We know this life and this world. Even though it’s not great – even though life here is full of sin, sickness and sorrow – it’s what we know. We can’t see heaven right now. We’ve never experienced death. So we choose what we know. We hold on to this life and this world as tightly as we can.
The Apostle Paul contemplated this same question 2,000 years ago as he sat in a dark prison cell. At the time, he didn’t know whether they were going to let him go or kill him.
As he sat in his cell, Paul wrote a letter to the Christians in the Greek city of Philippi. He told them that if it were up to him, he didn’t know what he would choose.
He eagerly wanted to go to heaven which would be better by far. But he also knew that if he stayed, he could continue to teach and encourage the Philippians Christians and others. In the end, Paul realized he was in a win/win situation. “For to me, to live is Christ,” he said, “and to die is gain” (Philippians 1:21).
In other words, if he stayed here, it meant God still had things for him to do. He could still serve Christ and live for him. If he died, even better. He would be in heaven because of Jesus.
In the end, God didn’t give Paul the choice. He doesn’t give you the choice either. He is the one who decides when we live and when we die. But what he wants us to always remember is that either way, we can’t lose.
If he keeps us here, great. That means he still has things for us to do. But if we die, even better.
I mean, I love living in Edna, Texas, but heaven is better by far.
