In years gone by, when poor young boys made money selling newspapers on street corners, a 10-year-old boy stood on a corner in New York City on an icy Sunday morning in early December trying to sell the Sunday edition.
Traffic, however, was slow. Few people walked by. He didn’t sell one paper.
On the opposite corner stood an old brick church. Tired of the cold, the boy decided to go into the church to warm himself. He sat down on the back pew just as the preacher began his sermon.
The pastor preached an inspiring sermon about the poor widow who gave her last two coins as an offering to God. He spoke of Jesus who gave his all for us. Jesus gave his life so we could be forgiven. He died so we could live with God forever in heaven.
“Jesus gave his all for you. What will you give back to him?” the preacher asked.
With that, the offering plate was passed. As the usher came to the boy in the back pew, he asked if the usher to please place the plate on the floor. All eyes in the church quickly turned to the boy in the back.
“Pastor,” the boy said in a loud voice, echoing through the church. “I don’t have any money to give. I didn’t sell one newspaper today.”
The boy then stepped into the plate. “But Jesus can have me,” he said.
The last couple of weeks we have been talking about offerings at our church. That’s never fun for me. People don’t like talking about that. They don’t like talking about money because they think that’s all churches and pastors really want – their money. They don’t like talking about money because in our sinful selfishness, we want to keep it for ourselves.
But God talks about our offerings often in the Bible. God talks about our money. He wants us to give according to what he has given us.
What God really wants, though, isn’t our money. What he wants is our hearts. What he wants is us. What he wants is for us to stand in the offering plate and say, “Jesus can have me.”
A part of us loves to hear that because we nod and say, “See. God doesn’t want or need my money. It’s OK if I don’t give very much or even anything in my offerings.”
But, honestly, giving yourself to God means giving your offerings. It means giving to God first. It means giving to God your best. It means giving as he has given to you.
And God has given you money and many material blessings.
But he also has given you time. He has given you talents and abilities. God wants all of you in that offering plate.
Everything we have and everything we are is because of God’s amazing grace and generosity. So give back to him. Set aside a part of every paycheck for him. Set aside Sunday mornings for him and his worship. Use the talents he has given you to serve him in his church and to serve others every day out in the world.
Let Jesus have you.
(But please don’t literally step into the offering plate this Sunday morning. I don’t want other pastors calling me to complain about broken and bent up offering plates.)
