As I look back on raising my children, there are certain things I would no longer rush. With our first child, we wanted her to crawl and walk and talk as soon as possible.
What I soon realized is that once your child starts moving and talking, they don’t stop. At times, I am nostalgic for the good ol’ days when my children were babies.
That being said, there is nothing quite as exciting as watching your child take their first wobbly steps. I remember the squeals and the tears as our children stumbled toward us with their arms out yearning for an approving embrace.
The Bible doesn’t share with us the details of those emotional moments from Jesus’ childhood. It doesn’t reveals to us Jesus’ first words or describe in detail his first wobbly steps.
In a sense, though, it does. Jesus’ birth at Bethlehem was really his first steps.
Over the centuries, the focus of Christmas, even for Christians, has shifted. Originally, the focus of Christmas was the “incarnation” – the miracle of God taking on human flesh. God became a man.
God became a man so he could live and die as our substitute.
You and I deserve to die. We do. We deserve God’s anger and punishment for our thoughtless words and needless worry. We deserve his punishment for our messed up priorities and all those “little” sin we foolishly consider no big deal.
God, however, loved you and me so much, he became one of us. He left behind the comfort and glory of heaven to experience all the frailty and pain of our humanity. He became one of us to suffer our punishment and die in our place.
Christmas is really Jesus’ first steps to the cross.
It’s hard to imagine that helpless baby, born in the backwater town of Bethlehem and laid in an animal’s feeding trough, is God. For Mary and Joseph it must have been hard. As he said, “Mommy” for the first time or tumbled toward her taking his first wobbly steps, Mary must have wondered. How can he be God?
Christmas is a time to marvel at the mystery of the incarnation. The eternal God who fills all of time and space became a tiny ball of cells in Mary’s belly and was born in the most unpretentious of circumstances.
Christmas is a time to excitedly watch as our Savior takes his first wobbly steps to the cross. Jesus loved you so much, he gave up everything. He loved you so much, he suffered the humiliation of becoming a helpless baby. He loved you so much, wouldn’t let anything keep him from going to the cross to suffer the horrors of hell so you will never have to.
This week, take some time away from your family dinners and the chaos of Christmas to quietly do what Mary did – to ponder all these things in your heart. The most important part of Christmas isn’t spending time with your family. Christmas isn’t about presents or Santa or even cute Nativity scenes.
Christmas is Jesus’ first steps to the cross.
