Football is in full swing. The playoffs have begun in baseball. The hockey season has just started and basketball is right around the corner. This is a fun time of year if you are a sports fan.
No matter what sport you follow, one topic in sports generates more controversy than just about any other: Who is the G.O.A.T. – the “Greatest of All Time”?
In basketball, it’s easy. Most people would agree that Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time. In other sports that question isn’t so easy to answer.
Is Tiger Woods a better golfer than Jack Nicklaus? He has more tour victories, but Jack has more majors. Roger Federer has won more majors tournaments than any other male tennis player in history, but how can he be the G.O.A.T. when Rafael Nadal has a winning record against him?
Is Tom Brady really better than Peyton Manning or Dan Marino just because he played on better teams and won more championships? How do you honestly compare athletes from different eras?
The discussion of who is the G.O.A.T. in any particular sport at any particular position is always going to be subjective. Sports fans rarely agree.
There is one person, however, about whom there can and should be no debate. Jesus is the G.O.A.T. He is God himself. He is perfect and powerful. He is the King and Lord of the universe.
But being the G.O.A.T, Jesus didn’t pound his chest like Mohammad Ali, shouting, “I am the greatest.” He didn’t feel the need to try and convince people he was the G.O.A.T. In fact, he did the exact opposite.
Paul tells us that, “Being in very nature God … he made himself nothing, taking the very nature of a servant, and being made in human likeness. And being found in appearance as a man, he humbled himself and became obedient to death – even death on a cross,” Philippians 2:6-8.
One of the things which makes Jesus the greatest of all time is that he gave it all up – he humbled himself to take our place and die our death on the cross. And in doing so, he won for us the gift of forgiveness and the victory of heaven.
You and I, on our own, are a last-place team. We have failed miserably to live up to the perfection God wants and expects of us. We are the Washington Generals. We are the Bad News Bears. We are the 1973 Houston Oilers. We are terrible.
But the G.O.A.T. loved us so much, he came to this earth to be on our team. With his life, death and resurrection, he won the victory for us. The greatest of all time is on our side. And as the Apostle Paul asks, if he’s on our side, “Who can be against us?” Romans 8:31.
So go ahead and argue about who is the greatest quarterback (Tom Brady) or greatest pitcher (Nolan Ryan) or greatest hitter (Babe Ruth) of all time. Feel free to disagree with me about my picks (though I am right, by the way).
But also understand there is no discussion, no doubt, no room for argument about who the true G.O.A.T. really is. Be thankful because he willingly chose to be on your team.
And with Jesus on your team, you can’t lose.
