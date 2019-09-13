The Bible uses many colorful names for Jesus: the Good Shepherd, the Bread of Life, the Light of the World, the Messiah or Christ (both of which mean “the Anointed or Chosen One”), Emanuel (which means “God with us”) and even the name Jesus (which means “Savior”).
Every one of Jesus’ names describes him in some way. They tell us who is. They tell us what he came to do. Of all of the names the Bible gives for Jesus, however, one of the most obscure is the one found in the book of Revelation.
Jesus is “the Alpha and the Omega,” Revelation 1:8; 22:13.
Most Americans know those words. We talk about alpha dogs and Omega-3 vitamins, but few people actually know what those words mean.
Alpha and Omega are the first and last letters of the Greek alphabet. In other words, Jesus is the A and the Z, the first and the last, the beginning and the end.
But what does that mean? First of all, it tells us that Jesus has always existed. He was there in the beginning. In fact, “through him all things were made,” John 1:3. It also means he will be there in the end. In fact, he is coming to judge the living and the dead.
Everything started with Jesus and everything will end with him. He is the Alpha and the Omega. Jesus isn’t simply a great teacher or prophet. He is God. He is the Creator and Judge of all things. For that alone, he deserves all glory, honor and praise.
But it’s what he did between the beginning and the end of time that truly deserves our everlasting gratitude and praise. The eternal Creator and Judge loved us so much, he humbled himself to become one of us. The one who is the Beginning and the End planted himself in the middle of time and space. He suffered the unspeakable horrors we deserve for all of the lousy and hurtful things we think, say and do. He died so that we might live.
Our sins should be the end of us, but through faith in Jesus, we have a new beginning. Death will not be our end. Even when this world ends, we will not.
When Jesus comes to end this present world, he will give us a life without end in a new heaven and a new earth. Because of the Alpha and the Omega, our story has no end.
