On Jan. 4, 1847, Captain Samuel Walker, of the Texas Rangers, walked into the gun shop of Samuel Colt and placed an order for 1,000 revolvers. He had one stipulation. Colt would have to improve the design of his pistol. Though Colt’s groundbreaking revolver was able to fire five shots in the time it took a flintlock pistol to fire one shot and reload, it was unreliable and could only fire tiny balls.
Walker insisted that the gun needed to be sturdier and able to kill a man in just one shot. What eventually came out of that fateful day was the Colt Single Action Army Revolver – a six-shooter known in history by many names: the Colt 45, the Frontier, the Peacemaker and the Great Equalizer.
Colt’s six-shooter became the preferred pistol of the Union Army during the Civil War and is known as the gun that won the West.
A common expression of the day was: “God created men. Samuel Colt made them equal.” Colt’s Great Equalizer, though, was simply a tool of the true Great Equalizer, which is death.
Death puts all mankind on a level playing field. It makes no distinction of race or gender. It doesn’t matter if you’re tall or short, black or white, purple or pink. It doesn’t matter how healthy you try to live. You may postpone it for a while, but, unless Jesus comes first, every single person on this planet is going to die.
And when we die, we will all find ourselves in the same situation – guilty sinners standing in the presence of a holy God. It doesn’t matter whether you went to church every Sunday of your life or were a mass-murdering terrorist, “all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God,” Romans 3:23. We are all guilty.
Thankfully, we have another Great Equalizer who saved us from the death and hell we deserve. Jesus lowered himself to become just like us – to suffer our punishment and death in our place. And he didn’t just do it for us. John tells us that “he is the atoning … for the sins of the whole world,” 1 John 2:2.
God doesn’t show favoritism. Jesus, the Great Equalizer, died for everyone. He offers forgiveness and heaven to everyone. That doesn’t mean, however, that everyone goes to heaven. God offers forgiveness and heaven to everyone, but they are only received through faith in Jesus. If you reject Jesus, you reject the heaven he won for you.
And one of the tools which Jesus, the Great Equalizer, uses to give that faith, forgiveness and heaven is the Sacrament of Baptism.
Baptism is the Great Equalizer because it doesn’t matter where you come from, how old you are or how much money you have. The promise of baptism is the same for all people.
The promise of baptism is that God has washed away all your sins because of Jesus. The promise of baptism is that God has adopted you as his child.
Baptism is the Great Equalizer because it raises all who are baptized to the status of royalty. We are sons and daughters of the King of the universe. Everyone who believes in Jesus is a prince or princess.
Remember that when you find yourself frustrated with your fellow believers. Remember that when the devil tempts you to think you are somehow better than that disgraced celebrity on TV or those people from the other political party or any of those other dirty sinners out there.
We are all dirty sinners who one day will have to face the Great Equalizer of death. But thanks to Jesus, the Great Equalizer, and through the faith given in baptism, the other Great Equalizer, we have been saved from the death and hell we deserve.
So love everybody the same. Treat everybody the same. Welcome everyone into your church with arms wide open.
Because Jesus is the Great Equalizer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.