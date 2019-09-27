As a nation, we recently remembered the anniversary of 9/11. Do you remember where you were when you heard about the attacks?
When I turned on the TV, one plane had already crashed. I was watching less than five minutes when I saw the second plane slam into the other tower. I watched as both buildings fell to the ground.
Almost immediately after they collapsed, the search began. Thousands of rescue workers and volunteers worked day and night digging through the rubble, desperately trying to find survivors. When they found somebody alive, people lined the way as the person was carried out. Everyone would cheer or they would cry. It was national news. The whole country celebrated the few survivors who were pulled out of the rubble alive.
In Luke Chapter 15, Jesus tells us that this is how the angels celebrate – how they cry for joy – when just one person repents and comes to believe in Jesus. That is how the angels celebrated – that’s how they cried – the day you first believed in Jesus.
There was a party in heaven.
If you have a chance this week, read Luke 15. It’s all about how God desperately wants to seek and to save those who are lost. At one point or another, we have all been lost. We all tend to wander like sheep. We all have gotten away from God or church. We all have fallen into sin or addiction.
But God desperately chases after us. He sends people and events into our lives to remind us how much we need him and the forgiveness Jesus won for us. Just think about all the people God has sent into your life who brought you to church, who lovingly and firmly reminded you of God’s presence and importance in your life, who helped bring you back to him.
That’s how God seeks the lost – through people, through Christians, like you and me. God usually doesn’t appear to people in visions or dreams to call them to repent or to follow him. He sends us, like rescue workers, to dig through the rubble of this world, desperately trying to find and help people buried in sin and the wreckage of their lives.
Inviting someone to church, talking to people about God and his love, raising our children to know Jesus isn’t just something nice we should do for them. Their lives – their eternal souls – are at stake.
Yet so often we don’t say anything because it might be uncomfortable. They might not want to hear it. We don’t want to offend anyone. We forget how urgent and important this is. Jesus himself tells us clearly, “Whoever believes and is baptized will be saved, but whoever does not believe will be condemned,” Mark 16:15.
People are dying. They are buried in the wreckage of their lives. God sent people into your life to pull you out of the rubble. Now he is sending you. My prayer is that God’s desperate desire to find and save lost souls spills into our hearts so that we get to work telling, inviting, sharing God’s love with everyone we can.
Let’s give the angels something to cheer about.
