“Pray for Damar Hamlin.”
The messages began popping up on social media just minutes after the starting safety for the Buffalo Bills collapsed to the ground Jan. 2.
A little more than halfway through the first quarter on Night Football, Hamlin popped up from what seemed to be a normal tackle. Three seconds later he was on the ground. Moments later medical professionals frantically swarmed around him, quickly performing CPR. Massive, musclebound athletes from both teams could be seen visibly shaken, many moved to tears.
The TV commentators were flabbergasted. No one had ever experienced anything like this. As the ambulance pulled away from the 50-yard line, the only words the announcers could say between long, awkward silences was, “Please pray for Damar Hamlin.”
The players did just that. They formed a circle, got on their knees, and prayed.
Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram were abuzz. “Prayers for Damar Hamlin and his family.” “If there ever was a time to pray, it’s this.” “The only thing we can do now is pray.”
On one hand, it warmed my heart to hear and see so many people turning to the One who from whom our help comes. On the other hand, I couldn’t help but feel like many were using it more as a cliché than anything else. They didn’t know what to say, so they said, “Please pray.” They didn’t know what else to do, so the only thing left to do was pray.
But prayer is not our last ditch effort. Prayer is not something we do when we can’t do anything else. Prayer is what we do first. Prayer is what we do all the time.
Because prayer is more than just offering up a desperate plea, hoping that maybe, just maybe, somebody is listening. Prayer is more than simply sending out “good vibes” and mindlessly mouthing hollow platitudes. Prayer is powerful. Prayer works, because God is listening.
The all-powerful, all-knowing, ever-present God is at your beck and call 24 hours a day, seven days a week. No problem is too big, no petition too small. He is listening and promises to always answer our prayers, doing what is best for us and others.
Obviously, that also means that he won’t always do everything we ask, because God knows that not everything we ask for is good for us. But he promises that he is listening and that our prayers do affect what he does and will do in our lives. The prayers which hundreds of thousands of people offered on behalf of Damar Hamlin and his family that night were heard and answered by God according to his wisdom and love.
But don’t just reserve your prayers for momentous occasions and terrible tragedies you see on TV or hear on the news. When you see the ambulance or firetruck fly by with the sirens blaring, pray. When you see an accident on the road, pray. When you hear of somebody who is sick or hurting, pray.
God is listening, so pray.
Pray for others. Pray for your families. Pray for yourselves.
And please, also continue to pray for Damar Hamlin.