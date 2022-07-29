Thomas Andrew Dorsey was the son of a preacher man.
Born in 1899 in the Deep South, his father was a sharecropper and itinerate preacher. From early on, Dorsey was immersed in music at home and at church. As a young man, he became proficient on the piano. By the time he was a teenager, he began playing with local blues bands at house parties, barrelhouses and even brothels.
When Dorsey was 20 years old, he relocated to Chicago to try and make it as a professional bluesman, which he did. In just a few short years, Dorsey etched out a successful career composing and performing the blues.
During the Roaring 20s, just as his blues career took off, Dorsey had a sort of spiritual re-awakening. He began arranging old hymns and composing new ones, tying sacred lyrics to blues melodies. Though many African American churches at first were apprehensive to such a mix of the sacred and secular, Dorsey’s hymns and style soon took a foothold.
Today Thomas A. Dorsey is widely accepted as the “Father of Gospel Music.”
Dorsey’s most famous hymn, however, sprang from his darkest days. In 1932, the young bluesman was enjoying success with both his blues and gospel music. He had a young wife, Nettie, who was expecting their first child.
In August of that year, Dorsey was invited to perform at a large revival meeting in St. Louis. At the time, he was uneasy about leaving his young wife and unborn child alone, but felt obliged to go. It was during the revival that a young messenger boy ran in with a telegram from Western Union. Dorsey ripped it open. The yellow sheet contained only four words.
YOUR WIFE JUST DIED.
Dorsey rushed back to find that Nettie had given birth to a boy before dying, but that night, the boy too died. Dorsey fell apart. He blamed God. Years later he wrote, “I didn’t want to serve (God) any more or write gospel songs. I just wanted to go back to that jazz world I once knew so well.”
The following Saturday, however, a friend invited him to his local music school. That evening, as he sat down at a piano in the quiet room, he began to play an old hymn he remembered from his Sunday School days called, “Must Jesus Bear the Cross Alone.” As he played, Dorsey’s fingers began changing and arranging the music. The young widower soon added his own words, which flowed from his hurting heart.
“Precious Lord, take my hand,” he sang. “Lead me on. Let me stand. I am tired. I am weak. I am worn.”
Like Dorsey, at times in our lives we feel like we can’t go on. The pains and problems seem too much for us to bear. We feel like giving up.
At those times, remember God’s promises to you. Turn to him in prayer. Ask him to take your hand.
He will.
He will give you strength. He will get you through. He will lead you out of the darkness and into his wonderful light.
He will lead you home.
