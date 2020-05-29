I was giddy with anticipation. After two months of exile, we were finally going to gather again to worship in church.
Initially I had envisioned our first service back to be a welcome home celebration. The church would be full. The music would be glorious. People would be hugging each other. Not a few tears of joy would be shed.
Life at church would go back to the way it used to be.
The reality of our first service back, however, was quite different. The church was only a quarter full (we are having multiple services to allow for social distancing). We couldn’t socialize before or afterward. No hugs or handshakes were shared. People were forced to sit apart. The music was muted by masks.
Don’t get me wrong. The service was still a celebration. We thanked God for his grace. We talked about never again taking for granted the privilege of worshiping together. We said and sang the words of Psalm 122, “I rejoiced with those who said to me, ‘Let us go to the house of the Lord.’”
Tears were shed.
As I gazed on the masked faces in worship and saw the tears swell, I wondered if they were tears of joy or tears of sorrow. We were happy to be back, but it just wasn’t the same.
Two-thousand-six-hundred years ago, the Children of Israel found themselves in a markedly longer and less luxurious exile. They were conquered by the Babylonians. The temple and the city of Jerusalem were destroyed. They were carried off into exile for 70 years.
At the end of those 70 years, God brought his people back. They began to rebuild the city, their homes, and, most importantly, the temple. When the foundation of the temple was finished, the people came together to dedicate it.
They had been waiting for this day for 70 years. They were finally going to be able to worship God again in his temple. Ezra, the priest, tells us that the people cried out in joy as they sang their praises.
Mixed in the crowd were also those who as children had seen the original temple in all its glory. They wept aloud when they saw the foundation, knowing the new temple was going to be nothing compared to Solomon’s original.
Ezra, the priest, tells us that “no one could distinguish the sound of the shouts of joy from the sound of weeping because the people made so much noise” (Ezra 3:13).
Like our return to worship this last Sunday, the Jews return to Jerusalem was bitter sweet. It was so wonderful to be back and able to worship God again, but it just wasn’t quite the same.
If the experts are right, things will probably never be quite the same again. We will soon have to adjust to a new normal. Such is life in a sin-filled world. Though God gives us times of joy and celebration. There are also times of sorrow and sickness. Our lives are a bitter sweet mix of emotions. Yet through it all, God’s promises hold true.
God will be with us every step of the way. He will make everything work for our good. Most importantly, Jesus lived, died and rose again so that one day we will be able stand in God’s house of heaven and sing our praises with unrestrained joy.
In heaven, there are no tears of sadness, no pandemics and certainly no masks. In heaven, we won’t worship with mixed emotions.
Right now our return to worship at our churches may be bitter sweet, but it’s there where we find God’s promise of heaven.
And that is just plain sweet.
