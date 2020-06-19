It’s amazing how quickly our natural reactions to common social situations have been reprogrammed since the beginning of the pandemic.
It used to be, when I ran into somebody at H-E-B, our greeting would immediately entail a handshake or hug. Now it is an awkward wave from 6 feet away. When a person has the audacity to reach out their hand to greet me, I freeze like a deer in headlights.
Before I would feel my personal space being invaded when a close-talker entered within a 2-feet buffer zone around me. Now if a person stands within 4 feet of me, I feel myself pulling away.
Few deny the positive effects social distancing has had on the spread of the coronavirus. Many today do wonder, though, about the effects it will have on us economically, socially and emotionally.
Time will tell the long-term effects of extreme social distancing.
I, together with many other pastors, am also concerned about how social distancing affects us spiritually. I fear social distancing has led some Christians to distance themselves from God.
It’s understandable. The umbilical cord which connects so many to God and his life-giving Word are the worship services and Bible classes offered at local churches. The majority of churches have sat empty for the last three months out of love for the most susceptible in our society and respect for government regulations and recommendations.
Churches have endeavored to still connect people to God and his Word through smaller groups and social media. Some Christians have made a concerted effort to make the most of those opportunities.
Others figured they would just get back to God’s Word and worship when this was all over. For over three months, their faith has been on a starvation diet. They have gotten used to going to bed late on Saturday night and sleeping in on Sunday morning. They feel watching a five minute video on Facebook or reading a blog post about God is just as good.
I thank God for all the wonderful ways Christians and churches have shared God’s Word online during this time of extreme social distancing. But as government regulations and recommendations ease, it’s time to reprogram ourselves once again.
The writer to the Hebrews warns us, “Let us not give up meeting together, as some are the habit of doing, but let us encourage one another – and all the more as you see the Day approaching” (Hebrews 10:25).
Joining together with other Christians to worship God and be fed by his Word and Sacraments is not optional. Due to health problems and other issues, some are not able to regularly join together with other Christians for worship, but those who can, should.
We need our fellow Christians. We need pastors and teachers. We need their correction, encouragement and counsel. We need to physically join together to receive our Savior’s body and blood in the Sacrament.
If you’ve gotten out of the habit, get back into it. It’s worth it. God is worth it. He has amazing blessings and strength he will give you through regular worship attendance.
And when you go back, look around. If you see someone missing – if you know of a fellow believer who has distanced themselves from God during this time of social distancing – give them a call, an encouragement or a reminder.
Let’s not allow social distancing to distance us from God and his Word.
