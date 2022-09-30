As a boy, I loved the “Peanuts” cartoons. I have always felt a kindred spirit to Charlie Brown. As an adult, I now appreciate the wit and wisdom Charles M. Schulz imbued in his silly little stories about Charlie Brown’s eclectic group of friends and his dog named Snoopy.
One specific Peanuts cartoon has always struck me as particularly profound. Christian friends and pastors periodically share it on Facebook.
Linus and Lucy are staring out the window as rain comes crashing down.
“Boy, look at it rain,” Lucy comments. “What if it floods the whole world?”
“It will never do that,” Linus replies. “In the ninth chapter of Genesis, God promised Noah that would never happen again and the sign of the promise is the rainbow.”
“You have taken a great load off my mind…” Lucy says with a smile.
“Sound theology has a way of doing that!” Linus responds dryly.
I was thinking about that cartoon this last week after a funeral at our church. As I shook hands with people afterward, I heard a number of compliments. “I loved your message.” “That was so comforting.” “Funerals at your church always make me feel better.”
In the back of my mind, I heard Linus saying, “Sound theology has a way of doing that.”
One of the mistakes many people make at funerals is that they make it about the person who died. Now, don’t get me wrong. I’m not saying we shouldn’t talk about a person at their own funeral. Part of the purpose of a Christian funeral is to remember the person’s life and to thank God for the blessings he showered on them and through them in their lives here on earth.
When a funeral is only about the person who died, however, we can walk away feeling worse. Remembering all the good times, we miss them even more. We feel their absence more deeply.
A Christian funeral really isn’t about the person who died. It’s about what God did for that person.
At many funerals, family and friends speak about their loved one as if they were a saint in this life. Rarely does anyone say anything bad about a person at their funeral. In fact, to do so is considered taboo.
Though I don’t go into great detail or harangue on certain sins, I do feel the need to mention at every funeral how the person who died was a sinner. I usually refer to at least one specific sin with which they struggled.
I mention their sinfulness because many people come to a funeral thinking, or at least hoping, that the person was good enough to go to heaven. The Bible (sound theology), however, teaches us that no one is good enough to earn heaven. “All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God,” the Apostle Paul tells us (Romans 3:23).
But then I get to point people to Jesus. I get to tell them how Jesus lived and died to pay for our sins and win for us a home in heaven. I get to tell them of the faith the Holy Spirit planted and later watered in their loved one’s heart through baptism and God’s Word. I get to talk about the family reunion of heaven God promises for all those who believe in him.
As we remember what God did for our loved ones who died and continues to do for us, the Holy Spirit comforts our hurting hearts. He gives us peace and even joy in our sorrow. He takes away our fears.
Sound theology has a way of doing that.