I grew up in the arctic tundra also known as the great state of Michigan. During the summer months, there is no more beautiful place on God’s green earth.
Winter, on the other hand, is long and cold.
Having lived in the south my entire adult life, I don’t miss the cold. I don’t miss bundling up to go outside. I don’t miss scraping off the windshield or having to warm up the car for 15 minutes before going anywhere. I don’t miss shoveling snow off the driveway.
A number of years ago, my dad was shoveling his driveway when he slipped on a patch of ice and banged his head on the pavement. He walked away from the experience embarrassed, with a huge knot on the back of his head and a pounding headache.
After a day or two, the knot went down and the headache went away. A week later, though, he began to lose feeling in his hand and then his whole arm. Concerned, he went to the doctor.
After describing his symptoms to his family physician, the doctor immediately sent my dad to the hospital where they drilled a hole in the back of his skull. Unbeknownst to my dad, blood had been accumulating between his brain and skull. The doctors rushed to drain the blood and ease the pressure on his brain.
The doctor told my father that if he had waited any longer, he could have died. This was serious. His life was on the line.
Talking to my dad afterward, he said the experience gave him a unique perspective on faith. Though the ordeal was difficult and scary, my dad’s faith didn’t waver. He knew God was with him. He trusted that no matter what happened, he had a home waiting for him in heaven.
My dad was at peace no matter what happened.
“As Christians, we tend to do well on the big stuff,” my dad told me later. “It’s the little things the devil gets us on.”
An unexpected bill comes in. Your hours get cut at work. A pandemic happens and we don’t have enough toilet paper, our kids can’t finish the school year – your income or retirement takes a big hit.
Immediately, your stomach turns. Anxiety sets in. You can’t sleep. You worry. You stress.
As Christians, when we face the big stuff, we tend to run to God’s arms and find comfort in his promises. When faced with death, we take a deep breath and trust that the God who controls all of time and history loved us enough to live and die as our Savior. We trust that he is with us and that we have a home in heaven.
But then we sweat the small stuff – money, relationships, work and school.
In the end, stress, worry and fear are all simply different forms of doubt. We forget that God’s got this. We forget the blood, sweat and tears Jesus shed to save us. If he loves us that much, how is he not also going to make everything else work out for our good? Romans 8:32.
So whatever you’re facing right now – whether big or small – don’t sweat it. God’s got this.
