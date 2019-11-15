I had a funeral today. Presiding over funerals is one of the great privileges I enjoy as a pastor. After the funeral meal, everyone sat around telling stories.
That’s what happens when somebody dies. We become nostalgic. We reminisce and tell stories about the good ol’ days.
But as we talk about the good ol’ days, we tend to view them through rose-colored glasses. We find ourselves wishing we could go back.
Things were better then. Life was simpler. The world was a kinder, more gentle place.
Actually, though, the good ol’ days were never as good as we remember them. When we go to a funeral, we remember the wonderful times we had with the person – the laughter, the love, the fun. But, honestly, the good ol’ days were not all good.
There were hard times, too. There were problems. There were frustrations. The good ol’ days were never as good as we remember them.
Don’t get me wrong. At a funeral, it’s good to talk about the good ol’ days – to remember and give thanks to God for the blessing of having such wonderful memories.
But God doesn’t want us living in or longing for the past. In Isaiah 65:17, he says, “Behold, I will create new heavens and a new earth. The former things will not be remembered, nor will they come to mind.”
Heaven is going to be so good, so perfect, so awesome and fun that even the best of times here on Earth will seem like nothing in comparison. Heaven is going to be so awesome that even the worst and most painful of times here on Earth will seem like nothing.
In his letter to the Romans, the Apostle Paul compares it to a woman having a baby. Being pregnant isn’t easy. First there’s the morning sickness and the swollen feet. By the end, the baby is pushing against your bladder and kicking against your ribs. You can’t get comfortable. You can’t sleep. And then there’s the pain of labor. My wife often reminds my daughter of the 36 hours of labor she went through with her.
But it’s interesting, because when they finally hand you your baby – when they lay your baby on your chest – all the pain, all the frustrations and all the struggles of the past nine months melt away. They are replaced by pure joy and excitement.
That’s what it will be like going to heaven. God promises that when we die, all the pains and problems, all the regrets and guilt of the past, will melt away. They will be replaced by pure joy.
And he promises that joy of heaven to everyone who believes in him. All those who trust in Jesus as their Savior are forgiven for all the mistakes and failures of their past. You can’t commit a sin which God will not forgive. The happiness of heaven is God’s gift to you.
Honestly, it was a joy today, sitting and listening the stories about the good ole days. The danger for all of us, though, is getting stuck living in or longing for the good ole days of the past.
Actually, my greatest joy today was how God turned our eyes to the new and better days our friend is now enjoying in heaven. Our peace and comfort is his promise that we will be reunited with him one day. We don’t have to tearfully long for the good ol’ days of the past. We can joyfully look forward to the new and better days waiting for us in heaven.
