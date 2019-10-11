The story is told of a wealthy business magnate from the United States who lived during the turn of the last century. His wife went traveling in Europe and sent him a telegram which read: “Have found wonderful bracelet. Price is $75,000. May I buy it?”
Immediately her husband sent her a telegraph in response: “No. STOP. Price too high. STOP.” The telegraph operator, however, forgot to put the first stop in the telegraph. The message his wife received simply read:
“No price too high.”
To her husband’s chagrin, the wife returned from Europe with the $75,000 bracelet, but all the more enamored with her husband for whom no price was too high to make her happy.
In Luke Chapter 14, Jesus teaches us about the cost of following him. The heaven he won for us if a free gift. Forgiveness is a free gift. Following Jesus costs us nothing.
And yet it could cost you everything.
Because following Jesus means that he is the most important thing in our lives. Following Jesus means being willing to give up everything to follow him. Following Jesus means sacrifice and commitment.
But sometimes the price just seems too high. You could lose your job if you don’t cut the corners your boss wants you to. You could lose your boyfriend if you keep refusing to have sex with him. Being humble and generous may mean you don’t get to enjoy the things you want to enjoy.
Following Jesus often involves sacrifice. Doing what is right has a cost.
When you struggle with the cost of following Jesus, when the sacrifices seem unbearable, when it seems the price is just too high, remember the price Jesus paid for you.
No price was too high.
Jesus sacrificed everything. He gave up the glories of heaven and came to this sin-stinking world. He suffered humiliation and abuse. He gave his very life – suffering the agony of hell we deserve – to pay for our ticket to heaven.
And his sacrifice wasn’t accidental like the wealthy husband from our story. Jesus came to this earth knowing exactly what it was going to cost him. He loved us so much, no price was too high.
May we forever be so enamored with our Savior for whom no price was too high that we are willing to give up everything for him.
If you have a chance this week, read what Jesus had to say about the cost of following him in Luke 14:25-33. Pray about it. Think about what he sacrificed – what he paid – to save you. Then, when he calls you to pay a high price for following him, answer gladly:
“No price too high.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.