I’ve had three funerals in the last month. That’s an abnormally high number for a church our size. It looks like I may have another one very soon.
Recently, I’ve noticed a trend occurring in funerals. More and more, I find myself dealing with people’s final wishes.
“Grandpa wanted to be buried with his fishing pole.”
“My son wanted these songs played at his funeral.”
“My grandma wanted her ashes spread over the ocean.”
Final wishes are nothing new. Lately, however, people seem to be planning in great detail their own funeral and burial arrangements.
The problem is that sometimes those final wishes put a tremendous burden on the family. For example, I did the funeral of a gentleman from Mexico who told his family he wanted to be buried in his hometown in Mexico.
What he didn’t realize was the enormous cost it would incur for his poor family and that his young children who live here would never get to visit his grave. If he would have thought about such things, I know he would have never asked to be buried in Mexico. Because it was his final wish, though, many in the family felt bound to do it. It caused a lot of heartache and divided the family.
The other problem with final wishes is that people often forget who the funeral is for. Your funeral isn’t for you. Funerals aren’t for the dead but for the living.
In fact, you won’t even be at your own funeral. When a Christian dies, his or her soul separates from their body and goes to be with God in the perfection and happiness of heaven.
When you are in heaven, you won’t care where your body is buried or whether it is cremated. You won’t care what people say about you at your funeral or whether they play your favorite song by AC/DC.
But since making such final wishes has become so popular nowadays, here are a few things to think about as you make your final wishes known to your family and friends:
First of all, don’t burden your loved ones’ consciences. It’s not wrong to let them know what you would like done with your body, where you would like to be buried or even how you would like your funeral to be conducted.
But always include: “If it is possible” or “If that’s what works best for you.” Your loved ones are already hurting. Don’t add to their burden by obligating them to do something which would be too difficult, costly or uncomfortable for them to do.
Secondly, don’t make your funeral requests about you and what you want. Again, you won’t be there.
By that time you won’t care what people say about you. Funerals are for the living.
Funerals are an opportunity to dry your loved ones’ tears and give them the peace of knowing you are in heaven. Wonderful final wishes are when you ask that a certain Scripture is read or a hymn sung that you think would comfort those who are hurting.
One trend I’ve noticed recently is people writing notes to their family and loved ones expressing their love for them and their faith in Jesus. I love that. As a pastor, when I read such notes out loud at the funeral, it is both poignant and comforting to all who attend.
In the end, when making your final wishes, think about what shows love to your hurting family and friends and what points them to their Savior Jesus.
That’s my final wish for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.