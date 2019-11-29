Mr. Rogers mania is upon us. Last week, the new Tom Hanks biopic about Mr. Rogers debuted to gushing reviews and a media frenzy. Having grown up with Mr. Rogers, I honestly can’t wait to see the movie.
Called “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” it is loosely based on the story of journalist Tom Junod, who in 1998 was assigned the task of writing an article about Mr. Rogers for an upcoming “Heroes Issue” of “Esquire” magazine.
Junod entered the project cynically and struggling with issues in his own personal life. He came away from the experience changed forever by his encounter with Mr. Rogers.
With all the attention the movie is garnering, I decided to find the original article and read it before seeing the movie. Two quick searches on Google led me straight to the piece, entitled, “Can You Say … Hero?” What struck me personally as I read Junod’s words is how Mr. Rogers really wasn’t playing a character on TV.
That is how Fred Rogers really acted and spoke in real life.
What touched me about Junod’s article were the themes interwoven throughout. He spoke often of Mr. Rogers fascination with the Greek word for “grace” and marveled at this mysterious concept which the author himself struggled to understand.
The article itself begins and ends with the topic of prayer. Junod tells the story of his childhood friend – a stuffed animal named “Old Rabbit.” As a child, one night he accidentally threw his beloved friend out the car window.
That was the night he learned how to pray.
“He would grow up to become a great prayer,” Junod wrote about himself years later, “but only intermittently, only fitfully, praying only when fear and desperation drove him to it, and the night he threw Old Rabbit into the darkness was the night that set the pattern, the night that taught him how. He prayed for Old Rabbit’s safe return, and when, hours later, his mother and father came home with the filthy, precious strip of rabbit roadkill, he learned not only that prayers are sometimes answered but also the kind of severe effort they entail, the kind of endless frantic summoning.”
In his encounter with Mr. Rogers, however, Junod learned one of the great secrets to peace and happiness here on earth. He had spent most of his life intermittently turning to God in times of trouble and despair. But in the end, as he sat with Mr. Rogers, he heard the words which were markedly missing from his prayer life.
“Thank you, God,” Mr. Rogers said.
God wants you – he urges you – to turn to him in times of trouble. No problem is too big. No worry is too small. He will always listen and always answer in the way that is best for you.
Generally speaking, we do that pretty well. In times of desperation and pain, we turn to God for help. The secret to true happiness, however, is to talk to God every single day. The secret is to look around and recognize all that he has given you. The secret is to dig deep into his Word and understand his amazing grace which forgives us because of Jesus and gives us so much more than we could ever earn or deserve.
The secret is to see God’s goodness in your life and say every day with Mr. Rogers, “Thank you, God.”
