A number of years ago, I was watching the hospital drama House on TV. In the climactic scene of the episode, Dr. House informed a patient she was dying. In tears she wailed, “I don’t want to die alone.”
“We all die alone,” Dr. House quietly responded as he walked out the door.
In their efforts to protect the elderly and the sick from the current pandemic, hospitals and nursing homes have severely limited and, in many cases, completely forbidden visitors. It’s understandable. COVID-19 is particularly dangerous for those with weak or compromised immune systems.
For the sick and elderly, social distancing is a matter of life and death.
An unintended consequence of such measures, however, is that people now have to face illnesses and even death without the presence and support of family and friends. Their loved ones have to helplessly wait by the phone, unable to see or encourage them during what for many are their last moments here on earth.
Every day, tens of thousands of people throughout the world who were never infected by the new coronavirus are being forced to die alone because of it.
But, as Dr. House so poignantly pointed out, we all die alone.
When we are sick or dying, we take solace in having those we love nearby. But, honestly, what good do they do by being there? Unless one of them is a doctor or a nurse, they can’t help you get better. If you are dying, no one can. And they definitely can’t go with you when you die.
Humanly speaking, we all walk death’s journey alone.
No one suffered a more lonely death than Jesus. Sure, he was crucified with two other criminals. Numerous gawkers morbidly passed by hurling insults at him. His mother was there. Some of his friends stood watching from a distance.
Yet Jesus was utterly alone. What he suffered he suffered alone. While he hung on that cross, even God the Father turned his back on him.
That is the punishment of sin – the punishment we deserve for every careless action, every angry word and every ugly thought we have ever had.
Alone, Jesus died our death. He was abandoned by God so we never would be.
A Christian never dies alone. Jesus is there, as he always has been. He will never leave you or forsake you. When you die, he will walk beside you and lead you to the never ending hugs of heaven.
In life and in death, you are never alone. Neither are your loved ones in the hospital or nursing home. Your grandma is not alone. Your son is not alone. Your brother is not alone. Their God and Savior will never leave their side.
Henry Lyte was an Anglican priest from the 19th Century. Due to a severe case of Tuberculosis, which would eventually take his life, he was forced to step down from the ministry. On Sept. 4, 1847, he preached his last sermon. That evening, he retired to his study and later emerged having written my favorite hymn of all time, “Abide with Me.”
In the final verse, Lyte wrote:
Hold thou thy cross before my closing eyes;
Shine through the gloom and point me to the skies.
Heaven’s morning breaks, and earth’s vain shadows flee;
In life, in death, O Lord, abide with me.
Two months later, Henry Lyte died. His final words were: “Peace! Joy!”
Henry Lyte didn’t die alone. No Christian ever does.
