“God save the Queen!” This last week, those words were spoken and sung by millions of people, not only in the United Kingdom, but across the globe. Queen Elizabeth II was beloved in England and respected around the world. Her 70-year reign over the British Commonwealth was marked by grace and dignity.
Now her son sits on the throne as King Charles III. The new line of succession has officially been confirmed. Next in line is Prince William and his children, followed by Prince Harry and his children.
I am relatively certain, however, that my children are also somewhere in that line of succession. To be clear, they won’t be found on any official list. They are not within the immediate dozen or so, or even among the first few hundred successors to the throne. They may not even be in the first million on the list, but they have to be there somewhere.
You see, a couple of years ago we researched my wife’s family tree. My wife is from Mexico and we were able to trace her ancestry back to some of the original Conquistadors. One of them was of Spanish noble descent. If you go back a little farther, all of a sudden the kings and queens of Europe begin popping up on her family tree.
Because the royal families of Europe for generations intermarried, it is a mathematical certainty that, in one way or another, my children are distant cousins of the Windsor family. Sure, they may be 50th or even 100th cousins. They may be 1,237,362 in the line of succession to the British royal throne, but however diluted it may be, my children have royal blood.
So do you.
In his first letter, the Apostle Peter calls us, as Christians, a “royal priesthood” (1 Peter 2:9). We are royalty. Though few of us can trace our DNA back to the monarchs of history, we are children of a King and heirs of a kingdom.
In your baptism, God washed you of your sins and adopted you as his son or daughter. Because of Jesus and through faith in him, you are now children of King of the universe. You are a prince or princess.
You have royal blood, not flowing through your veins, but given to you in Holy Communion, assuring you that you are a forever forgiven and a part of God’s holy family. In fact, the Bible speaks of thrones on which we will sit when we get to heaven.
For now, however, our true identity – our royal identity – is hidden in Christ with God. Here on earth, few of us will experience the pomp and circumstance that King Charles III will enjoy at his upcoming coronation. Here on earth, few of us will ever experience the trappings of royalty. Though my children have some form of royal blood, they will most likely never be treated like royalty here on earth.
But the day is coming when God will place a crown on our heads and we will sit with him on thrones – not because we have earned or deserved it – but because he adopted us poor, sinful paupers and made us princes and princesses.
Within the next few weeks or months, we will see a new king crowned in Great Britain. As you watch the pomp and circumstance, understand that though it is hard to see right now, the day is coming when you too will have a crown placed on your head.
Because you, my friend, are royalty.