Most of us can probably remember a time when we got really angry. I know I can. Anger is a God–given emotion that we feel when injustice or damage is done to us or someone we love. It’s a strong feeling that provides us with appropriate caution, guidance and protection in life.
Anger in itself is not harmful, but what we do with it that can be. Paul makes abundantly clear that feeling anger inside calls us to steward it well on the outside. He says, “In your anger do not sin…do not give the devil a foothold” (Ephesians 4:26-27).
The truth is when we are not in touch with anger or don’t handle it well, we potentially unleash horrible wrongs instead of helpful solutions in life. We’ve all done that to some extent at one time or another.
God doesn’t want us to sin when we’re angry but He also doesn’t want us to shrink back. He wants us to respond in ways that allow Him to right wrongs and to bring forth the better realities He hopes to bring.
Did Jesus get angry? Absolutely. And He along with scripture shows us how darkness is overcome through acceptable anger.
In Mark 3 we read about a man present in the synagogue with a shriveled hand. Jesus was ready to bring him healing. But the religious leaders tried to distort reality in order to lessen His influence. They told people God would never break their Sabbath rule concerning not working in order to heal someone. Jesus was angry at their sinful and stubborn hearts.
He knew their wrong attitudes and actions were keeping people from God’s redemption.
So Jesus stood up to their deception and distortion for the sake of the man.
He showed us what it means to be angry about what God is angry about. And to bring forth what can only be brought forth through godly warriors.
In the same way, the church is called to overcome the societal darkness — to help bring change to the injustices, corruption and immorality that’s damaging peoples’ lives today. But God’s anger in us must be motivated by restoration, not revenge. That’s the kind of heart that God is pleased with.
Jesus was not intimidated by the religious leaders nor was He concerned about their acceptance of Him. In fact, He had the man with the handicap stand up before the whole synagogue and He healed him. Actions speak louder than words. And Jesus certainly overcame the wrongdoers’ agenda through acting appropriately when angry.
Sadly, the religious leaders weren’t excited about Jesus making the man better. In fact, they began to plot how they might kill Jesus. But Jesus didn’t let that deter him or keep him from his mission. And we shouldn’t let it stop us either.
We must understand God created us all with the ability to get angry because there are many important injustices to overcome. We have wonderful opportunities around us every day to do so just like Jesus did. Let’s be like Jesus and bring great pleasure to God’s heart.
