Women of all faiths and denominations will have a chance to deepen their faith at “Arise: Life in the Holy Spirit,” hosted by the Women’s Discipleship Team, a branch of the Catholic Diocese of Victoria’s Office of Family Evangelization.
The women’s conference, which will include lunch, will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 24 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory, 1309 E. Mesquite Lane.
The guest speakers will include the Rev. Cedric Pisegna, of Houston; Janice Carleton, of Seattle, Wash.; and the Most Rev. Brendan Cahill, bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Victoria.
Pisegna, who belongs to a religious community of Passionists, is an author. He also is featured occasionally on the Eternal Word Television Network. He has radio and television shows called “Live with Passion!”
Carleton is a speaker, author and musician who will talk about how women are beloved daughters of God.
Cahill will speak about his spiritual journey and the lessons he has learned along the way.
“Women can expect to be charged up in their faith,” said Justin Reyes, director of family evangelization for the diocese. “Father Cedric is a big motivator, and he is going to come and encourage them to live fully in the Holy Spirit.”
The event will be full of “hope, joy and optimism” with inspirational talks and Mass as well as opportunities for confession and adoration. A praise and worship band composed of women will share its love of music at the event.
“I want her (the participant) to feel refreshed and renewed in her faith. Sometimes, during the pandemic, we feel isolated, lonely and fearful, and apart from the mainstream. This is an opportunity to reconnect with the community and God and with the foundation of faith,” Pisegna said. “Hopefully, she will have an experience of the Holy Spirit in some way, shape or form.”
Pisegna, who is in the process of writing his 25th book, said an experience with the Holy Spirit might be a feeling of peace, an illumination of light or a voice speaking.
“It might be a feeling, a thought or images, a feeling of peace and serenity that everything will be OK and God loves you,” Pisegna said. “The Holy Spirit is God’s love poured into our hearts. You get a sense that you are loved even though you’re not perfect — that you are loved unconditionally.”
Such a conference is often the beginning of something new for women, and afterward, they have a deeper relationship with God, Pisegna said. It provides grace to experience God in new ways in their lives.
“I will try to offer a practical talk about circumstances and situations women are going through in their lives and how to find God in the midst of suffering, in the midst of a pandemic,” Pisegna said. “I will try to offer practical solutions to real-life issues.”
Cahill said his presentation will focus on spiritual friendships.
“(I will talk about) how we support each other, and how it leads you to have a certain discipline in your life when you give your life to God, and what that looks like,” Cahill said. “At the end of the day, it’s all about family life, dealing with our parents, children, aunts, uncles, brothers, sisters, husbands and wives — building family and seeing Jesus Christ at the center of it.”
Cahill continued that the Christian conference is open to non-believers who want to learn about Christianity as well as believers who are non-Catholics.
“All are welcome, especially searchers,” Cahill said. “In light of all the stress and all the things going on in the world, the uncertainties, people are searching for this type of conference, and the searchers can come, too.”
Arlene Zapalac, of LaGrange, is one of the six members of the Women’s Discipleship Team who planned the conference from the ground up. The team came together over the course of a weekend and felt moved by the Holy Spirit to help women create networks within the diocese.
“I think any time women have the chance to come together, it’s a great opportunity to build a sense of community and share fellowship,” Zapalac said. “What we are hoping will come out of this is that we are able to encourage the growth of small groups within parishes so women can come together and talk about their faith, build their faith.”
Women can gain inspiration, knowledge and spiritual renewal at the conference and discover their real beauty in Christ, she said. Zapalac has read one of Pisegna’s books, and she appreciated that he used plain language rather than theological terminology.
“I’m tickled to death to hear Father Cedric’s first-hand rendition of how to hear that voice and how the Holy Spirit operates,” she said. “He is very much in tune with that part of his religion, his calling.”
Zapalac continued that Pisegna will inspire women with his candor, genuine love and joy when he speaks at the conference.
“This will be like a pep rally for faith,” Reyes said.
