I’ve heard it said, “There are no great testimonies without great tests.” And 40-plus years of devoted Christian living has proven to me — that is definitely true.
One of those tests came early in my Christian life. After graduating from college, a friend and I went to minister, for several months in Uganda, Africa. We left with $250, full of zeal and ready to change the world. Boy were we naïve.
After food, rally and advertising expenses, we hardly had anything left. And, we still needed a sound system.
We learned the only two sound systems anyone knew of were owned by another missionary and the President of Uganda. When the missionary turned us down we had only one option left.
So we acted upon it and met with the man who managed the President’s sound system. We found out the only week it was available was the week of our rally and that he was a Christian — excited about what our rally could mean to people.
Not only that, he asked if he could broadcast the crusades nationwide on the government radio station. Wow. It made me think deeper about my process regarding prayer and making decisions.
God dreams of doing more for us and through us, but it requires obediently passing His tests.
Elijah models three critical factors in 1 Kings 17 of doing this well.
First, we’re told a brook dried up because there had been no rain. Like us in Uganda, Elijah wondered how God would provide. As God promises, the word of the Lord came to him saying, “Go at once to Zarephath in the region of Sidon and stay there.”
Elijah’s test became a testimony because he first trusted God’s plan. God had first taken care of Elijah by this brook. He had water during a drought and food from ravens. But it came to an end. We all have times when opportunities reach their end. That’s when we have an opportunity to trust God anew.
Next, Elijah followed God’s direction. God told him he’d already directed a widow from Zarephath to supply him with food — just like that man supplied us with a sound system. So he went to Zarephath.
Following God’s directives into His will isn’t always easy. But it is always worth it. And usually, the path is far different than the one we were contriving on our own.
Who would expect a widow to be the solution to a drought? God. That’s what Elijah learned — just like we did when we saw the president’s sound system as one we could never use so we asked the missionary first. A mature believer learns to ask God first.
Finally, Elijah’s test turned into a testimony because he fulfilled God’s purpose.
God had a plan not only to provide for Elijah but this poor widow as well. When Elijah called to her she responded. And God provided for her in ways far beyond the little she provided Elijah.
He always does for those who trust God’s plan, follow His direction and fulfill His purposes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.