Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles for a year.
Philippians 4:11 “Not that I speak in respect of want; for I have learned, in whatsoever state I am, therewith to be content.”
Today, at this special time of year, I sat beside my sea and was thankful. I was sitting in my lawnchair between two good friends with my ice chest right next to me with the bait sitting on top of it. I could bait my hook, cast out, lay the rod and reel across my lap and relax in 100% comfort until a fish pulled it off my legs. We had caught 27 fish that way. Who wouldn’t be thankful.
Having spent time being thankful of the things I had, I decided to recall all of the things I was thankful for that I didn’t have and didn’t get.
It is easy to be thankful for the blessings we receive because they are tangible. We forget to be thankful for the things we don’t have because they are not present.
The following is a list of things I wrote there beside the beach, that I am thankful that I didn’t get.
1. I am thankful that I didn’t have to get up to catch that last fish or I would’ve dropped my paper in the ocean.
2. I am thankful that I didn’t make that wonderful deal on buying the darling shrimp boat. I’m glad I realized that I don’t know how to run a shrimp boat even if I have white boots and a captain’s hat.
3. I am thankful the no. 2 fishhook didn’t go through my eye, only my finger. Fingers just get stiff; Eyes go blind.
4. I am thankful that I don’t have a condominium on the Cayman Islands because I would feel guilty about sitting cheaply here catching fish instead of being there and being impressive.
5. I am thankful that I don’t really live at the coast. How could I come here to get away if I was already here?
6. Finally, I’m thankful that I do not have to fish for a living. It is so much nicer to just fish like this and call it living.
Dear Lord, thank You for having the great wisdom to not give me some of the things I asked for. You always answer my prayers.
Just let me realize that even your “No’s” are blessings. By the way, Lord, thank You for never letting me catch that huge fish I have always prayed for. I guess You knew that it would probably pull me in.
