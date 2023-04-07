The Christian faith has always been under attack in this world. The media lumps together all believers into a fundamentalist right-wing that is then characterized as poor, ignorant and easily led. To speak of Christ and the cross has become a no no on many college campuses.
Of course, down through history of this planet, that’s not new. Emperors of Rome, Hitler, Mao-Tse-Tung, and dozens of other despots have tried to eliminate Christ’s rule. But, the light continues to shine in the darkness and the darkness can never put it out.
More recently, some people who say they are Christian leaders are taking a subtle approach. “Is it necessary to believe in the bodily resurrection of our Lord?” In the 15th chapter of 1 Corinthians, The Apostle Paul says, “If Christ has not been raised, your faith is futile and you are still in your sins.”
Twenty-five years ago I stood in front of a large congregation, mostly musicians, who had come from all over the state to pay their respects to my brother, who was a lifelong virtuoso musician. He was a master of his craft but like most people who had been on the road, his life was not always an easy one nor had his lifestyle. Many asked me how I could preach his funeral.
This old Easter story is very important to all professing Christians because it comforts us when we see a loved one laid in the grave and gives us hope as we grow older and face our own deaths. It also makes a tremendous difference in how we live our own lives.
It is the resurrection of Christ that makes us overcome our pride. Sometimes we think we can control our world but this old planet is still full of evil, human torture is a rule in our prisons, People push others in front of a subway just on a whim, Child and spouse abuse is common.
God’s love is rescues us and He shows us in the resurrection of Christ. The resurrection is always important in our lives.
It overcomes our despair. One pastor I know runs daily to stay in shape. Why do that if all history is futile? Why stay in condition if history has no meaning?.
The resurrection guarantees our sins are forgiven and we overcome our lostness. The individual does matter. The Good Shepherd knows his own and His own know Him.
Preaching Jimmy’s funeral that day was made much easier for me because I knew that he had been baptized seven weeks earlier and had indeed made a turn for the better in the last year. My faith assures me I will see him again some day, because Christ was raised from the dead.
Because Christ lives and reigns with the Father, we know that we shall live with Him and that we should live in communion with Him every day of our lives. More than that, we can go forth and tell others the good news that has been given to us to share. Yes friends, the resurrection is absolutely essential to living a good life this day and time. It is the necessary foundation for all genuine Christian faith. Because He lives we can face tomorrow and everyday. Because He has risen from the grave, Jesus Christ lives. He has risen indeed.
Have a blessed Easter. May God bless you all, Amen