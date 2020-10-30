What I believe about God is the most important thing about me. This isn’t my original thought, but I whole heartily agree with it. It was true when A.W. Tozer penned it and it is true today. It is true for me and it is true for you, too.
It’s true because what we believe about God and His Son Jesus is what determines our eternity. That’s a bold claim, but one that Jesus Himself would back. He put it this way in John 14:6: “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father but by me.” In John 3:16, Jesus further clarifies what happens when we believe the right things about ourselves and Him when He says, “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son that whoever believes in Him will not perish but have eternal life.” Because of who Jesus is, the Son of God sent to pay the price for the world’s sin — even yours and mine — what we believe about Him has consequences beyond the grave.
It’s true because what we believe about God and His Son Jesus is what determines how we live our daily lives. Jesus didn’t come to just save us from hell. He came to make us His. He came to make us His sons and daughters so that we could live for Him with all of our lives. He put it this way in John 10:10: “I have come that they may have life and have it to the full.” The full life that Jesus promises is found in following, obeying and trusting Him. When Jesus says “follow me” it is always best for us and is always a part of God’s perfect plan for our lives. That’s why we don’t go to heaven immediately upon believing in Jesus. He wants us to show what a faith-filled life looks like so that others will believe and find life in Jesus, too.
It’s true because what we believe about God and His Son Jesus is what determines the impact we make and the legacy that we leave behind. Jesus had all power and authority and yet He loved and served people, even those who would betray Him and deny Him. He knew His mission and lived on mission 100% of the time. We can and should do that same. Living on mission with Jesus means using our influence to love and serve others. It means that we don’t seek our own good but we seek the good of others as we live our faith. Multiple times, Jesus taught His disciples to deny themselves, take up their cross and follow Him. This was their job then and it’s our job now.
Bottom line: What we think about God is the most important thing that we think. That’s why we believe in Him for eternal life. That’s why we follow Him with all of our lives.
