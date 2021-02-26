“Wisdom cries aloud in the street, in the market she raises her voice; at the head of the noisy streets she cries out; at the entrance of the city gates she speaks: How long, O simple ones, will you love being simple?” Proverbs 1:20-22.
When was the last time you picked up the Book of Proverbs? When was the last time you sought out wisdom from God? When was the last time you took the time to listen to what is written here for our instruction, comfort and hope? Proverbs is part of what is classified as Wisdom Literature in the Bible. The others are Job, Psalm, Ecclesiastes and the Song of Solomon.
The wisdom of God does not stand aloof, as if this wisdom were too good for us. Or as if there is only so much to go around. “Wisdom” is plural for there is infinite wisdom in the Godhead — the manifold wisdom of God (Eph. 3:10) for the church and God’s people. So because of the steadfast love of the Lord, this wisdom graciously moves toward us, into our real world where we live and struggle day by day, if we will only listen. With the overwhelming flood of information and opinion in our times, much of it a mixture of spin, sound bites and trivialities, it is a relief to turn back to the Bible. It is a relief to slow down and pay close attention to deep insights that have stood the test of time. God’s wisdom is always there giving out the truth. Most people know it instinctively and it makes an impression when used. But when it is not utilized we fail to do as God commands and then we fail to bring Him glory — our only true purpose in life.
Solomon asks a very good question for us today, “How long, O simple ones, will you love being simple?” How long? With all the wisdom written down for us, with being in Christ who is wisdom personified and realized (I Cor. 1:30), with all the teaching of Christ that we have, how long will we be content with being “simple?” We are considered simple by Solomon because we are not seeking God — not seeking to grow in our faith, not practicing the Word of God in our daily lives, not worshiping regularly with God’s children and receiving his sacraments. By not doing these and other things revealed in God’s word for us to do, we reveal that we are just “OK” with being “simple,” and Solomon links us with the “scoffers” and the “fools” of Proverbs. The line that follows is: “How long will scoffers delight in their scoffing and fools hate knowledge?” By putting these two together written similarly, he looks at them both as equal in their sinfulness toward God.
So take a few moments in the day and read a few lines and discover what God is telling you to do for him and for others.
The wisdom of God is speaking above the cacophony of other voices. Can you distinguish God’s voice or are you still happy with being “simple?”
