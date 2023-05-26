Recently, I wrapped up a teaching series where we discovered how to build boundaries that empower us to guard our hearts, our minds, our steps, and all of our lives. The call to live a guarded life is one that we all need to hear.
Proverbs 4:23 teaches us to guard our hearts because all of life flows from them. Get this. Everything that happens in your life starts in your heart. Never forget. Everything that happens in your heart will eventually be seen in your life. Our hearts truly are the wellspring, the source of all of our life.
The most commented-on message in the series dealt with expectations and how to manage unhealthy, unrealistic expectations. The common struggle with expectations can’t be missed because of the impact they have on our life.
Unfair expectations can make the source of our life grow toxic. If others have unfair expectations of us, we may grow frustrated, angry, and resentful. If we have unfaith expectations of ourselves, we may experience shame and fear that we will never measure up. Whether it's the expectations we put upon ourselves or expectations that others put on us, we need to guard our heart but how do we do that?
The secret can be found in Galatians 6:2-5 where the Bible teaches us to help one another and carry each other's burdens. It teaches us what we are responsible for and what we are not responsible for. Read it for yourself:
2 Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ. 3 If anyone thinks they are something when they are not, they deceive themselves. 4 Each one should test their own actions. Then they can take pride in themselves alone, without comparing themselves to someone else, 5 for each one should carry their own load. Galatians 6:2-5
What do we discover here? When someone is going through a tough time or facing difficulties, we should be there to support and assist them. We can pray for them, offer a helping hand, lend a listening ear, or provide encouragement. By sharing their burdens, we show kindness and love, just as God wants us to. By carrying one another's burdens we show our love for God and for people.
But carrying the burdens of others doesn't mean that their problems become our problems to solve. That's why Paul told us to test our own actions and to carry our load. When we test our own actions, we manage our expectations of others and ourselves.
One way to test your actions is to ask the question: Am I caring too little or am I carrying too much? Caring too little? Carry the burdens of those around you. Love them. Care for them. Be with them. Carrying too much? Don't allow responsibility for the load to shift to you. Your job is to carry the burden. Their job is to carry the load.
Jesus teaches us a simple way to guard ourselves against shifting their responsibility to us. He taught: let your yes be yes and your no be no. No is a complete sentence. Yes is a complete sentence. Learning to say "Yes!" when you are needed to carry a burden and "No." when you are expected to carry the load is a key step in developing healthy boundaries that are best for us and better for others.
Can it be as simple as one question and 2 words? Yes, it can because that is how the Bible teaches us to live.