Recently, my wife, Eden and I took a trip to Mexico to visit friends. I thought we’d clear the border easily. But it didn’t go quite like expected.
As we got to the boundary line between Texas and Mexico, we showed our required passport and car permit. But then the attendant said something in Spanish this gringo didn’t understand. Finally, I figured out she was saying we had to pay 298 more pesos. Well, I’d used all my pesos on the permit and they wouldn’t take a debit card. We were in trouble.
So, we spent over an hour at the nearest convenience store. When someone came to buy something, we’d ask if we could pay, and they’d give us pesos. Well, it took lots of hot Cheetos, Takis, and Topo Chicos to get 298 pesos. But we did — and safely and successfully got into Mexico.
Why were they so careful at the border? Because they wanted to protect their country from unhealthy and even illegal things getting in. They understood the importance of a boundary line.
And we should too. God gives us boundaries in life not to burden us but to make life better.
Boundaries are for our protection.
“The Lord God placed the man in the Garden of Eden to tend and watch over it.
But the Lord God warned him, “You may freely eat the fruit of every tree in the garden except the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. If you eat its fruit, you are sure to die.” Genesis 2:15-17.
Adam and Eve were the first ones to break a boundary and experience the effects of it. God doesn’t put parameters on our life to keep us from something but for something. He doesn’t ask us to forgive so we don’t get justice and have a voice. He asks to forgive so we’re kept from a bitter heart that poisons our life. He doesn’t ask us to keep impure things from our eyes so we we’re not satisfied but so we sustain healthy relationships and expectations. His borders protect us.
Boundaries require the full truth
“You won’t die,” the serpent replied to the woman. “God knows that your eyes will be opened as soon as you eat it, and you will be like God, knowing both good and evil.”
It was true that their eyes were opened. But also, true that they would die. The enemy will try to get us to question God’s truth. He knows scripture too. I’d often see friends do wrong and nothing bad seemed to happen. I questioned that. But down the road and through the years, there were consequences.
Boundaries keep us near God.
When the cool evening breezes were blowing, the man and his wife heard the Lord God walking about in the garden. So, they hid from the Lord God among the trees.
Sin often causes us to hide in shame and insecurity. Like Adam and Eve, it can distance us from God’s love. That’s when we need to remember He always responds in mercy to our mistakes. And helps us see His boundaries are for our blessing.