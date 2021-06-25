Recently, a fellow pastor, who served many years as a missionary in Japan, taught me an interesting word in Japanese. The word is pronounced “ki-ki” and it is their word for “crisis.” What is interesting about the word “ki-ki” is that it consists of two Japanese characters — the character for “danger” and the character for “opportunity.”
In Japanese, a crisis is quite literally a “dangerous opportunity.” For us as Christians, that is not a bad way of looking at crisis.
Our nation is attacked. The economy tanks. A hurricane hits. You lose your job. Your daughter gets cancer. Your marriage falls apart.
Every crisis presents some form of danger — danger to your body or health, to your family or finances, to your way of life or comfort zone. Crises can strain relationships and cause tremendous stress. Crises can tempt us to doubt God and despair.
There is inherent danger in every crisis, but every crisis also presents opportunities. Just as a forest fire is an opportunity for new growth, so God allows fires to rage in our lives to clear the way for new growth and change.
Crises in our lives are opportunities to grow and stretch our faith. They are opportunities to turn to God in prayer and find in him the strength and peace we so desperately need. They are opportunities for us to see God’s amazing grace, power and wisdom at work in our lives.
Crises are opportunities for us to show people Jesus. When a crisis comes in the life of a Christian, people are often amazed at the peace and strength that a Christian has in the middle of the storm. They ask why and we have the opportunity to tell them.
When crises come in the lives of others, it gives us the opportunity to show them God’s love with acts of compassion and support. Crises are opportunities for Christians to let their light shine, to give and sacrifice for others, to share the good news of God’s love and peace.
So when a crisis arises in your life or in our world, watch out for the danger. Don’t wring your hands in fear. Don’t give up on God. Don’t throw up your arms in despair.
Take a deep breath.
This is an opportunity for you to remember God’s promises. This is an opportunity to turn to God in prayer. This is an opportunity to grow and stretch your faith. This is an opportunity to live your faith, to serve others and to show them our God’s great love.
When a crisis comes, remember that funny, little Japanese word, “ki-ki.” God is giving you a dangerous opportunity.
