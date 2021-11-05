It’s official. Facebook has changed its name. Mark Zuckerberg announced this last week that Facebook shall henceforth be known as “Meta” — short for “Metaverse.”
Don’t worry, though. Facebook didn’t actually change its name. When you log on to your Facebook account, it will still say “Facebook” everywhere. The only thing that changed is the name of the mother company, which oversees Facebook, as well as other media like Instagram and WhatsApp. The company which owns Facebook will now be called “Meta.”
In the end, the name change means very little. As Shakespeare once wrote, “What’s in a name? A rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” A rose doesn’t stop being a rose if you call it by a different name.
Many in our world would say the same about God. All the religions of the world are basically the same, they say. We worship the same God, we just use different names for him.
But is that true? Are all the other gods and religions of the world simply roses by different names? Do they really smell as sweet?
In the Bible, God goes by many names. Sometimes he is simply called “God” — the only true deity, the King and Lord of the universe. Sometimes, he is called the Lord with all capital letters, which is how we represent the Hebrew name “Jehovah,” which literally means “I am.” In other words, our God is the never-changing God who always keeps his promises. God is called the Father; the Holy Spirit; Emmanuel, which means “God with us;” Christ, which means “the anointed or chosen one;” and, most famously, Jesus, which simply means “he saves.”
Now, compare that with the gods of other religions. For example, the god of Islam is called “Allah,” a name which simply means “god.” They call Allah loving, but he will only love you if you fight your jihad against his enemies. If you fight hard enough — if you are faithful enough — you can earn paradise. If you die in your fight for him, you will enjoy paradise with virgins who will pleasure you forever.
Or how about Shiva, the chief god of Hinduism? The name Shiva means “the auspicious one,” but he is more often called “the destroyer.” Shiva is a paradox. He is considered the source of both good and evil. His behavior wavers between asceticism and hedonism.
Or my favorite is the Aztec god, Huitzilipotchli. Try saying that name fast three times. His name means “left-handed hummingbird,” and he is the god of war who demands human sacrifice in order to protect you from your enemies.
Do any of those sound like the God of the Bible by a different name?
I cannot prove to you that my God is the true God. I cannot prove that the gods of other religions are false. I cannot force you to believe what I believe. But to say that all religions are basically the same or that they are the same god by a different name is ludicrous.
In the end, all other religions of the world tell you what you have to do to win their god’s love or to earn paradise. Christianity is the only religion in the world in which God’s love doesn’t depend on you or what you do. Christianity is the only religion whose God gives heaven and forgiveness freely.
No other rose smells as sweet.
