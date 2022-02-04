A friend shared the following funny meme on Facebook the other day:
Q. If someone from the 1950’s suddenly appeared in 2022, what would be the most difficult thing to explain to them about life today?
A: I possess a device in my pocket that is capable of accessing the entirety of information known to man. I use it to look at pictures of cats and get into arguments with strangers.
It’s funny because it’s true.
God has blessed us with smartphones. When I need to find a store or restaurant, I can just ask Siri and she will give me detailed directions. When I need an alarm or reminder, my phone will alert me. When we are arguing about who played Thanos in the Marvel movies, we can look it up on our phones. When we are sitting in the waiting room at the doctor’s office or standing in line at H-E-B, we don’t have to mindlessly stare off into space anymore. We can now mindlessly stare down at our phones and be entertained.
Every day it seems like our phones can do something new. Every week a new game or app comes out to entertain us. The new popular game in our country is an app called “Wordle.” I personally haven’t tried it yet. I’m still stuck on Candy Crush and Pokemon Go.
Smartphones have changed the world. But for all the wonderful blessings, convenience and knowledge they put at our fingertips, we end up using them mainly to look at pictures of cats and get into arguments with strangers on Facebook.
Like many of God’s blessings, smartphones can actually become a curse when they are misused. Porn has now become even more accessible. We are quickly losing the ability to have meaningful communication with others. Families and friends now sit together for long periods of time in the same room staring at their screens, never saying a word to each other.
The amount of time we waste mindlessly scrolling through social media and playing games on our phones is astounding. Did you know that the social media companies and game designers use psychological tools to get us hooked and keep us staring at our screens? They purposefully manipulate us so we spend inordinate amounts of time scrolling and playing because, in the end, that is how they make money.
Due to the fact that technology has evolved so quickly, many of us haven’t taken the time to understand the pros and cons of having a smartphone and honestly evaluate how we use it.
This is actually a spiritual issue. God cares about how we use our time (Ephesians 5:16,17). He warns us to be careful what we look at and to fight against lust (Matthew 5:28,29).
Take some time this week to evaluate how you use your smartphone. Monitor your children’s use of their phones. Keep track of how much time you spend on your phone each day and what you are doing. Are you making the most of the time God has given you? Have you become addicted to certain games or apps? Is it leading you into arguments, gossip, or porn? Is it causing problems in your family or marriage?
Remember that many of God’s most wonderful blessings here on earth can become temptations for us if misused. So be smart with your smartphone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.