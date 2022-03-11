I am excited. Tonight is one of the most fun nights of the year for me — the annual community trivia night in Edna. Over 30 teams of eight will compete for the illustrious bragging rights of 2022 Trivia Champion of Jackson County.
Tonight, my inner nerd will be given free rein.
I love trivia. For example, did you know that the word “trivia” comes from the Latin “tri” which means three and “viae” which means roads? In ancient times, a place where a road forked or three roads met became a public place, a place where people congregated — a common place, if you will.
The word “trivia” came to mean something “commonplace.” Over time, it came to mean “something common and unimportant.” Today it is often used to describe bits of information of little consequence.
An entire industry has been built around those bits of inconsequential knowledge. Whether it’s the TV show “Jeopardy” or the board game “Trivial Pursuit” or the trivia nights at your local pub, people today are fascinated with trivia – myself included.
One specific genre of trivia that is popular at churches is Bible trivia. Who was the oldest man who ever lived? What was the name of King David’s father? Who wrote the book of Revelation?
Because the Bible is so big and covers such a vast portion of human history, it is full of interesting facts and data which lend themselves to trivia contests. That being said, however, the Bible actually contains no true trivia, i.e., it contains no inconsequential knowledge.
God attests to that fact when he warns in the last chapter of the Bible against adding or subtracting even one word from his book (Revelation 22:18,19). The Bible is God’s Word. Therefore the Bible is completely true and all of it is important.
Not one word of the Bible is trivial.
As we study the Bible we may wonder about that at times. Why include all of those obscure laws in the book of Leviticus which were only meant for the Israelites of the Old Testament? Why include all those lists of names and population records in the book of Numbers? Why include prophecies about the Edomites and Moabites who no longer even exist today?
Though at times the Bible seems to include inconsequential information, all of it serves a purpose. All of it is important.
The main narrative of the Bible is the story of man’s sin and how God worked all of time and history to bring his Son Jesus into the world to live and die as our Savior. The Bible also then guides and equips us as we seek to thank him by the way we live our lives here on Earth.
Those are the two primary purposes of the Bible. In the end, all of the other information in the Bible serves to support those two main teachings. All the other information gives us context and helps us understand more fully God’s plan of salvation for us, as well as his purposes for our lives here on earth.
Sometimes, it’s hard for us to see that. Taken out of that context, parts of the Bible definitely do seem trivial and inconsequential. In the end, though, every word of the Bible is God’s word. Every word of the Bible is true. Every word of the Bible is important.
There really is no such thing as Bible trivia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.