I love Christmas carols. Last night, as I put up our Christmas tree, Bing Crosby and I performed our annual concert of duets to such classic carols as “Silent Night,” “Jingle Bells,” and of course, “White Christmas.”
I’ve been singing Christmas carols since I was a little boy. It was only recently, however, that I realized I didn’t always understand what I was singing. Some of the most famous Christmas carols in the English language date back to the time of Shakespeare and earlier. Not surprisingly, some of the words we sing in those carols have evolved in meaning or even fallen into disuse.
For example, “Troll the ancient yuletide carol.” I didn’t even know the yuletide carol was on Facebook. How could I possibly troll it? It turns out that centuries ago, “troll” meant “to sing in parts or as a round.” Oh, and “yuletide” is simply a word another word for Christmastime.
So, in “Deck the Halls,” we are actually telling people to “sing as a round the old Christmastime carol.”
Falalalalalalala.
Or have you ever wondered what it means to go “a-wassailing”? “Wassail” was an Old Norse toast which literally meant, “Be in good health.” I guess I’m not the only one who likes to spike the eggnog.
It was only this last week, however, that I learned the true meaning of the Christmas carol, “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen.” A few days ago, a friend asked the question on Facebook, “Where does the comma go in ‘God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen’?”
I always thought it was, “God rest ye, merry gentlemen.” In other words, “May God help you to rest, you happy guys.” A person in the conversation jokingly posited that it should maybe have two commas, “God, rest ye, merry gentlemen,” which would make it a statement of exasperation, “Oh my God! Give it a rest, you happy guys.”
To my surprise, the comma actually goes after “merry.” “God rest ye merry, gentlemen.” “God rest you merry,” was a common greeting in England in the 16th century. Shakespeare actually uses it as a greeting in one of his plays.
In Shakespearean English, “to rest” can mean “to keep” or “to cause to continue.” The greeting was a way of saying, “May God keep you happy or joyful.”
We often need to hear that greeting at this time of year. The supposedly “hap-, hap-, happiest season of all” often devolves into stress, anxiety and depression. We struggle to get everything done. We feel pressure to have the picture perfect Christmas for our families. We feel lonely or heartbroken over our loved ones who are no longer with us.
But look closely at the words of “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen”:
“God rest ye merry, gentlemen. Let nothing you dismay.
For Jesus Christ, our Savior, was born upon this day.
To save us all from Satan’s power when we were gone astray.
Oh, tidings of comfort and joy.”
God keeps us joyful at Christmas by reminding us that Jesus came to save us from Satan’s power. That baby was born in Bethlehem in order to die on Calvary to win for us forgiveness for all the times we have strayed – strayed from God, strayed from our marriages, strayed from the straight and narrow.
Do not be dismayed this Christmas season. You are not alone. You are forgiven. You are going to heaven – all because of that baby born in Bethlehem.
God rest you merry, my friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.