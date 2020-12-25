Christmas this year just hasn’t been the same. I have lived in Edna for over 17 years. And every year, for the last 17 years, our church has held its annual Redeemer Lutheran Church Christmas dinner in December. It is our church’s biggest fellowship event of the year. This year, it was canceled due to the pandemic.
Every year, for the last 17 years, a group from our church has gone caroling at our local nursing homes right before Christmas. This year, we couldn’t because of COVID-19.
Every year for the last 17 years, our church has put on a children’s Christmas program on Christmas Eve. It is our highest attended service of the year. This year, there will be no children’s program. Instead, we will have a quieter Christmas Eve by Candlelight service.
Every year, for the last 17 years, we have traveled to Monterrey, Mexico, after our Christmas services to spend the holidays with my wife’s family. This year, we are staying home. For the first time in their lives, my children won’t be with their grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins on Christmas.
This year, Christmas just isn’t the same.
And that’s OK. Though I miss all of those wonderful events and the family fun, sometimes they get in the way of what Christmas is all about.
We get so busy in December, we often don’t take the time to ponder the miracle of Jesus’ birth. We get so distracted by the cute kids dressed as shepherds and angels that we fail to hear the message they bring.
We get so stressed with shopping, packing and cooking Christmas dinner that we lose the joy and peace Jesus came to bring.
The blessing of Christmas in 2020 is that it allows us to strip away all the fluff, bright lights and tinsel to see what Christmas is all about. Christmas isn’t about the parties. Christmas isn’t about family. Christmas isn’t even about a cute baby in a manger.
Christmas is about the Christ coming to save us. Christmas is about God loving us so much he gave up the glory and perfection of heaven to be born in a manure-smelling stable in this sin-stinking world.
On that first Christmas, God cried for the first time. The all-powerful God felt the pangs of hunger. He had to be wrapped in strips of cloth to stay warm.
And those were only his first baby steps to the cross.
Christmas is about our God’s utter humiliation. He gave up everything in order to suffer our punishment in our place for all of our messed up priorities and needless worry – for all of our ugly words and hurtful actions.
Christmas is about the cross. It’s about Good Friday. It’s about Easter.
Christmas is about God coming to save us.
It’s about God’s amazing forgiveness, which covers us completely. It’s about the heaven Jesus came to win for us.
The true joy of Christmas isn’t the carols, the cute programs or even being able to spend time with family.
The true joy of Christmas is knowing that no matter what happens to us here on earth – including pandemics, partisan politics or any other problem – we have a home waiting for us in the happiness of heaven, all because of that baby born in Bethlehem.
That truth will never change. The joy and peace of Christmas remain undiminished. Jesus was born in Bethlehem to die on Calvary to save you.
Though Christmas this year is definitely different, nothing has really changed.
