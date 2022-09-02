Over the last week, much has been made of President Biden’s new plan to forgive student loans of up to $20,000 for those who qualify.
As with any major governmental action taken in the last 20 years, the reaction of the American public has been polarized. Some hail it as a wonderful act of support for those who are drowning under the burden of debt. Others worry that it will simply increase inflation and shift the burden of the debt to taxpayers who are similarly struggling.
Because, in the end, debt doesn’t simply disappear. Somebody has to pay for it.
The recent debate over President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program actually got me thinking about God’s forgiveness plan for us.
At times the Bible talks about God’s forgiveness of our sins in terms of forgiving a debt. One of Jesus’ most famous parables tells the story of a king who forgave his servant a debt of millions of dollars which he would never be able to repay (Matthew 18:21-35). Jesus’ point was that God has forgiven us the debt of our sins which we could never pay – a debt for which we deserve the debtor’s prison of hell.
Sometimes we forget how massive our debt of sin really is. Say you sin just 10 times a day – which obviously is a very low number. We sin much more than that, but for argument’s sake, let’s say you sin only 10 times a day. That is seventy sins per week – 3,650 sins a year. If you live to be 75, that comes to 273,750 sins.
But that’s only if you sin 10 times in a day. Remember, sin is not only the bad things you do, but also the bad things you think and say. Sin is not only the bad things you do, it’s also the good things you could have done, but didn’t.
We all commit millions of sins in a lifetime, each one deserving an eternity in hell. We could never come close to paying the debt we owe to God for our sins.
In Jesus’ parable, the king forgave his servant the entire unpayable debt. God forgives you every last penny of your debt of sin to him. Yet, just like President Biden’s plan, somebody still had to pay it. Forgiveness doesn’t mean that God simply forgets about our sins or says that they are no big deal. Our God is a just God who hates sin and has to punish it. Payment has to be made.
But that is why Jesus came. While he hung on the cross, God the Father punished God the Son for every last penny of your debt – for every lie, every ugly thought, every good deed you left undone. While on that cross, Jesus suffered the punishment of hell for the sins of every person who would ever live. God the Father placed our crushing debt on Jesus’ shoulders.
But then, in his dying breath, Jesus declared, “It is finished.” The debt of sin was paid. At that moment, Jesus paid it all – every penny, every sin, forever.
When you ask God to forgive you, you can be confident that he always will, no matter how big or shameful the sin. You cannot commit a sin that God won’t forgive. Your debt has already been canceled.
Jesus paid it all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.