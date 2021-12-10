The world is freaking out over omicron. Countries are closing their borders. The media is in a frenzy. People are panicking.
Omicron is the latest variant of the COVID-19 virus. Experts say it has all the markers of being more contagious than other variants and may even be resistant to vaccines. No one knows exactly what omicron will do.
Many people are also confused by the name.
Early on in the pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) made the decision to name each new variant of the COVID-19 virus after a letter in the Greek alphabet. Most Americans recognize the first few letters: alpha, beta and delta. If you were in a sorority or fraternity you might know a few more, but most Americans are now struggling to pronounce the new names for COVID-19.
It’s all Greek to them.
The WHO named the latest version of the virus after the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet: “omicron.” In the Greek language, there are two letters which represent our English letter “o” – one is omicron, and the other is omega. Omicron and omega have slightly different sounds, but the best way to think of them is kind of like a short “o” and a long “o.” Omicron is the short or little “o” and omega is the long or big “o.”
The world is freaking out right now over the small “o.”
And that is why I want to encourage you to remember the big “o.” In the book of Revelation, John tells us that Jesus is the “Alpha and the Omega” (Revelation 1:8; 22:13).
Alpha and Omega are the first and last letters of the Greek alphabet. In other words, Jesus is the A and the Z, the First and the Last, the Beginning and the End.
But what does that mean? First of all, it tells us that Jesus has always existed. He was there in the beginning. In fact, “through him all things were made” (John 1:3). It also means he will be there in the end. In fact, he is coming to judge the living and the dead.
Everything started with Jesus and everything will end with him. He is the Alpha and the Omega. Jesus isn’t simply a great teacher or prophet. He is God. He is the Creator and Judge of all things. For that alone, he deserves all glory, honor and praise.
But it’s what he did between the beginning and the end of time that truly deserves our everlasting gratitude and praise. The eternal Creator and Judge loved us so much, he humbled himself to become one of us. The one who is the Beginning and the End planted himself in the middle of time and space. He suffered the unspeakable horrors we deserve for all of the lousy and hurtful things we think, say and do. He died so we might live.
Our sins should be the end of us, but through faith in Jesus, we have a new beginning. Death will not be our end; it will simply be the beginning of our forever.
So when the small “o” of omicron starts getting you worried about the future, about your health, or about what will happen to our country and our world, don’t forget the big “o” – Jesus, the Alpha and the Omega.
He rules over all creation for your good. He lived and died as your Savior. No matter what happens to you here, you have a home waiting for you in the forever of heaven.
With the Alpha and the Omega on our side, we don’t need to be afraid of a small “o” like omicron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.