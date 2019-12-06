It used to be Santa Claus. I personally have nothing against Jolly Ol’ St. Nick, but as a pastor, he was my proverbial target. He was the symbol of how our world had lost the true meaning of Christmas. Christmas for most people had simply become about Santa Claus, Rudolph and stockings hung by the chimney with care.
Then my target was busyness. People got so busy around the holidays with Christmas parties and Christmas shopping – with decorating and school events – that they didn’t take the time to quietly contemplate what Christmas was all about.
In recent years, my struggle has been with the cuteness of Christmas – a much more subtle distraction. People still went to church and talked about baby Jesus, but the focus of their Christmas celebrations was on a cute baby born in an idyllic stable surrounded by adorable animals, shepherds and angels. Though they kept Christ in Christmas, the true meaning was still lost.
In the end, my problem wasn’t really with Santa Claus or Christmas parties or even cute nativity scenes. The problem was that the devil is always trying to keep us from seeing and talking about what Christmas is really all about.
Christmas is about Christ’s utter humiliation. Christmas is about God loving us so much, he left the glory and perfection of heaven to become one of us to live among us and to die for us. Christmas is Jesus’ first step to the cross. Christmas is about God loving us so much, he became our substitute to win for us forgiveness for all our messed up priorities and unnecessary worry – for all the times we let the devil divert our eyes from him.
Though all the distractions mentioned above are still tugging at our hearts today, the always-innovative devil has now come up with a new one:
Christmas is about family.
For most of our world today, that is the point of Christmas. Just watch the Hallmark Channel. The joy of Christmas is being surrounded by the ones you love. The most important thing about Christmas is being with your family.
But Christmas isn’t about family.
Christmas is about Christ. If the joy of Christmas is being surrounded by the ones you love, then that joy of Christmas is easily lost. No wonder so many people get depressed around the holidays. They miss their grandparents or parents – their husband or wife – who died. How can they be happy at Christmas without them? How can we be happy if we can’t go home for Christmas?
Because the joy of Christmas isn’t being with your family. The joy of Christmas is the promise of heaven. The joy Christmas is knowing we have the family reunion of heaven waiting for us because that baby born in Bethlehem lived and died for us.
I’ve noticed an alarming trend over the last few years. Church attendance during the month of December and especially on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day has dropped dramatically. The reason is that people are so busy getting ready for company to come over, they don’t have time. Family get-togethers on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day now take precedence over church.
My encouragement and prayer for you is to not let the devil distract you with any of his clever diversions. This year don’t schedule church around your family gatherings. Schedule your family gatherings around church. Even better, bring your entire family to church with you on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Invite them all – every single one of them.
Help them to see, to remember and to celebrate what Christmas is really all about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.