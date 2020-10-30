I don’t know if you’ve heard, but there is a presidential election coming up next week. Do you know who you are voting for yet?
I’m sure you do.
Our nation at this moment is bitterly and angrily divided between blue states and red states. Even though our community tends to lean more toward the red than the blue, we have both in our area and in our churches.
And that’s OK. Though certain issues are definitely faith-related, in the end you can be a God-fearing Christian and belong to either party (or neither). God is not a Republican nor is he a Democrat.
Many Americans are angry right now. They are stressed; they are worried. They are worried because they look to the government to solve our world’s ills. They look at the government as the answer to all our problems.
“If we can just get our guy elected,” they think, “then the world will be OK. If the other guy gets elected, though, everything will fall apart, the world will end — all morality and everything good will forever be lost.”
Yes, the government is important. You definitely should vote and let your voice be heard. You should do whatever you can to help our government act wisely and compassionately, but even if it doesn’t, the world will not end. All will not be lost, no matter who gets elected president next week.
The government is not the solution. The President of the United States will never be your Savior.
God is. No matter who the President of the United States is, our God reigns. Remember who is really in charge. He promises to watch over you, even if the world falls apart around you, even if our government or nation crumbles.
He is the King who gave up everything to save you. He is the King who one day will take you to live with him in his perfect kingdom, where there are no partisan politics, racial tensions or uncomfortable masks.
With that confidence, vote. Participate. Let your voice be heard. But then don’t worry. God’s got this. He’s got you.
My biggest concern in this election isn’t who will win, but how we as Americans deal with each other and how we deal with our elected officials. Our world has lost the ability to disagree respectfully. Anger and vitriol rule the day.
God wants us as Christians to speak the truth, but he wants us to do so in love. God wants us to speak out against the evils of the world, but to do so respectfully. God has commanded us to honor and obey those he has placed in authority over us, even when they aren’t what they are supposed to be (see Romans 13:1-7).
As Christians living in this wonderful country, it begins with us. Let’s show the world how it is done.
Next week, we will find out who our next president will be. Some of you will be extremely happy; others will be extremely disappointed. If your guy wins, be kind and humble in victory. If he loses, be gracious in defeat.
And whether it’s President Trump or President Biden, respect him as the authority God has placed over us. Pray for him. If you don’t agree with him, lovingly and humbly let your voice be heard.
But don’t worry. Don’t fret about who the next President of the United States will be. Remember who is really in charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.