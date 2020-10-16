Only 83 more days left and the year 2020 will finally be over. Many people find themselves asking, “What else could go wrong?”
Well, as I write this, there is a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico headed for the already battered Louisiana coast. The presidential election hasn’t taken place yet. I’m just waiting to hear that a plague of zombie scorpions is making its way up from Mexico to invade Texas.
This year has been a tough year for a lot of people. It’s been a tough year for our country. It’s been a tough year for our world.
But it hasn’t been the toughest.
Not to make light of our present problems, but historically, there have been far more disastrous and difficult years.
Take, for example, the year 1637. Germany was in the middle of the Thirty Years War, the deadliest religious war in the history of mankind. Over eight million people were killed. German cities, towns and villages were leveled. Farms were destroyed. Those who survived lived in abject poverty.
Martin Rinkart was a pastor who served in the walled town of Eilenburg, Germany, during those dark days. The town’s population swelled during the conflict as people from the surrounding areas sought refuge behind its walls.
In 1637, the plague came to Eilenburg. Four pastors began the year in the local Lutheran church. By the end of the year, however, one had abandoned his post and Pastor Rinkart presided over the funerals of the other two.
During that year, Rinkart conducted funerals for up to 50 people a day, including that of his beloved wife. In 1637 alone, nearly 4,500 residents of the small town died of disease.
Yet, despite being surrounded by the stench of death and staring every day at mere scraps of food on his plate, Rinkart was able to write a hymn – a hymn Christians have traditionally sung ever since on Thanksgiving:
“Now thank we all our God with hearts and hands and voices;
Who wondrous things hath done, in whom this world rejoices.
Who, from our mother’s arms, hath led us on our way,
With countless gifts of love, and still is ours today.”
Will you be able to sing those words this year? I hope so. No matter what struggles or problems we face, we still have much for which to give thanks. Even in 2020, our God has showered us with countless gifts of love. If you have a hard time seeing that, just try to make a list of all the comforts and blessings you enjoy – things of which Martin Rinkart could only have dreamt.
But we can also sing, “Now thank we all our God,” because we know that even the pains and hardships are a part of God’s plan of love for us. We can sing, “Now thank we all our God,” because among his countless gifts of love, our God gives us is the gift of forgiveness.
What a wondrous thing he has done. He died for us so that we could live with him in the happiness of heaven where we will one day be free from all the ills of this world — including COVID-19, racism and partisan politics.
So if you find yourself wringing your hands over the woes of 2020, remember our world has seen far worse years. Open your eyes and see the wondrous things God has done for you this year, even in the middle of our present storms and struggles. Trust in his love and forgiveness and the heaven which he won for you.
We have 83 more days left in 2020. Don’t spend them asking, “What else can go wrong?” Look ahead with faith knowing that God will make it work out right.
And then with joy and gratitude sing with Martin Rinkart, “Now thank we all our God!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.