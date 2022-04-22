I’ve often imagined Jesus with a permanent red mark on his forehead in the shape of a hand. For example, when Nicodemus went to visit him at night in John chapter three, Jesus told him, “No one can see the kingdom of God unless he is born again.”
What was Nicodemus’ brilliant response?
“What? You mean I have to crawl back into my mother’s belly?”
Face to palm.
Jesus even told him, “You are Israel’s teacher, and do you not understand?”
Or just think about all the times Jesus found himself saying to his disciples, “You of little faith, why did you doubt?” They had seen him do so many amazing miracles and yet time and time again they doubted.
Face to palm.
Jesus told his disciples, “The first shall be last and the last shall be first,” and yet they were always arguing which one of them was the greatest. He literally told them he was going to suffer and die and rise again on the third day. Yet they didn’t get it until after it happened.
On the night before he died, Jesus told them they would all run away. They told him they never would. And then they all ran away.
Face to palm.
In all of those instances, I can picture in my mind’s eye Jesus with his palm on his forehead, shaking his head like a parent watching their teenagers do teenager-like things. Yet, in all those cases, we see Jesus’ amazing patience with his weak and doubting disciples. He didn’t give up on them.
I am truly thankful for Jesus’ amazing patience, because I know my life is full of many facepalm moments. I’m sure yours is as well.
God promises to always provide everything we need for body and life. Time and time again he has gotten us through difficult days. But then an unexpected bill comes in or we don’t have enough money to make the rent, and we freak out. We worry. We stress. Our stomach turns in knots.
And Jesus’ palm goes to his face. How could we doubt after all the times he has gotten us through?
God warns us to watch out because the devil is roaming around us like a ravenous lion looking for just the right moment to pounce – and then we go out with our buddies, knowing they will drink too much, knowing they want to go to the strip club. We let ourselves be alone with that smoking hot woman from work or that really nice guy from next door. We put ourselves into compromising situations.
And Jesus just stands there with his palm to his forehead shaking his head.
The amazing thing is he doesn’t give up on us. He gives us numerous opportunities to repent and learn. He forgives us again and again.
Thank God every day for his amazing patience with you, but then also learn from the mistakes of the disciples. Learn from your mistakes. Trust God’s promises and heed his warnings.
Give Jesus’ poor forehead a break.
