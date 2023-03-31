The human body is an amazing machine. It has its own cooling and lubrication systems. It contains systems which automatically repair cells. Our eyes and brain work together better than any camera built by man; our ears and brain, better than Dolby Digital Surround Sound.
According to an article I recently read, the average human brain in one day processes 1,024 bits of information. That is a million times greater than the total human knowledge stored in all of the world’s libraries combined (which, for the record, is 1,018 bits).
Soon after Charles Darwin published his book, “The Origin of the Species,” proposing the Theory of Evolution, scientists began publishing lists of so-called “vestigial organs.”
Simply put, vestigial organs were the parts of the human body which served no purpose, and therefore must be leftover by-products of evolution. In 1890, lists of vestigial organs included up to 180 body parts which served no purpose – body parts like the coccyx, appendix, and tonsils.
Over the years, as science and modern medicine learned more about the human body, the list of vestigial organs shrank. Today such lists no longer exist because scientists have discovered that every part of the body serves a function. There are no leftover parts. Every part of the human body serves a practical purpose.
The human body is the most complex, precise, and efficient machine in the universe. No machine or computer created by NASA or MIT can ever compare.
King David said it well in the Psalms. “You (God) created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made.” (Psalm 139:13,14).
Our amazing bodies are not the result of an accident or big bang. Our bodies are not a random mix of carbon, water, and gasses. They bear the image of an intelligent designer.
Sadly, the amazing machines of our bodies are not perfect. They do break down. They do wear out. They do die.
But not because of a design flaw.
When Adam and Eve ate of the forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden, sin infected every inch of the creation, including our bodies. Because of sin, we are born with imperfect bodies. Because of sin, our cells deteriorate and mutate. Because of sin our bodies grow sick and old and eventually die.
Thankfully, we have a Savior who took on a human body to live and die in our place. Even as our bodies break down and grow old, because of Jesus we know that one day they will be made perfect. Even when they die, God promises that if we believe in Jesus, they will live again.
So when you open your eyes in the morning and can see the room around you. When you hear your child cry at night. When you take a deep breath, when feel your heart beat, when you stand up from your bed and walk to the kitchen, marvel at this amazing machine God has given you. Thank him for the gift of being able to live and breathe, to walk and see and hear.
Praise him because you are fearfully and wonderfully made.