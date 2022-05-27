A few years ago, my dad had cataracts. Cataracts are caused when the lenses of your eyes become cloudy and do not refract light properly. The result is that our vision becomes blurred or dark. Generally, if you have cataracts, you can still see, but you can’t see clearly.
Thankfully, modern medicine has found a solution to cataracts by replacing the cloudy lens with an artificial lens. My dad had the surgery a few years ago and has often said that the results were night and day. He hadn’t realized how cloudy his sight had become and was amazed how clearly he can now see everything.
The Apostle Paul once wrote about our lives here on earth, “Now we see but a poor reflection as in a mirror,” 1 Corinthians 13:12. The old King James Version of the Bible put it this way: “For now we see through a glass, darkly.”
In Paul’s day, most mirrors were crude compared to our modern versions. They were made out of metal. The reflections were poor and distorted. It was hard to make out the details of the image.
It was like looking at the world through cataracts.
Right now, we see through a glass, darkly. We can see. We can see God through the eyes of faith. We can see him hidden in Baptism and Holy Communion. We can hear his voice echo to us in his Word. But we can’t see him physically. We can’t fully understand everything that happens around us or why he does what he does. We can’t even fully understand everything he teaches us in his Word.
Don’t get me wrong. God has made us “wise for salvation through faith in Christ Jesus” (1 Timothy 3:15). We can see Jesus in the Bible. In the pages of Scripture, we can see him breathing and bleeding, living and dying for us. We can see what he expects of us, where we have fallen short, and how he forgives us. We can see his promise that he will make everything in our lives work out for our God.
But we can’t always see it with our physical eyes. We can’t always understand exactly how. And that’s hard. We get confused. We struggle to understand. We wonder why.
That’s why we need to remember that this side of heaven we still have cataracts. In this world, we aren’t always going to understand or see why, but Paul tells us that the day is coming when “we shall see face to face.” “Now I know in part,” he says, “then I will know fully, even as I am fully known” (1 Corinthians 13:12).
When Jesus comes to take us to be with him, our faith will become sight. The clouds will be rolled back as a scroll. Our eyes will be opened and the cataracts removed.
Then we will get it. Then we will understand. Then we will see clearly.
For now, we walk by faith. For now, we strain our eyes and look to Jesus to help us to trust even though we can’t fully see or understand.
For now, we remember that we still have cataracts.
