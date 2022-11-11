“Siempre has hecho lo que has querido.”
That’s what my Mexican mother-in-law always says to my father-in-law. Loosely translated, it means, “You always do what you’re going to do anyway.”
Please understand. She says it with a smile. When they are trying to decide where to eat, she smiles and says, “Siempre has hecho lo que has querido.” When they disagree about
how best to handle a problem in their family business, she winks and says, “Siempre has hecho lo que has querido.” When he asks her opinion about something, she laughs and says, “Siempre has hecho lo que has querido.”
You always do what you’re going to do anyway.
I was thinking about my mother-in-law the other day while I was praying. I was asking God for help with a problem in my life, but then I thought about it. God already knew I needed help. He promises in the Bible to help me and work everything for my good, whether I ask him or not. His will is going to be done no matter what I ask.
So why pray? God always does what he is going to do anyway.
Well, first of all, God wants us to pray because prayer is good for us. Prayer points our eyes upward and helps us remember where our help comes from. Prayer presents us with the opportunity to show our trust in God and our loving concern for others.
God also wants us to pray because he loves hearing from us. In the Old Testament, when believers gathered in the temple courts for the morning and evening sacrifices, the priest
would enter the temple, as the people knelt outside in prayer. He would lay down on the floor of the temple, offering up prayers on behalf of God’s people. As he did, he would burn incense on the altar of incense. The sweet-smelling smoke rising from the temple symbolized the people’s prayers rising to God. The picture is that our prayers smell sweet to our God.
God wants us to pray because it’s good for us and because he loves to hear from us.
But we also pray because our prayers actually do affect what God does. Jesus’ half-brother James tells us, “The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective” (James
5:16). Though it is true that God always does what he is going to do anyway, though God’s will is always done, though he has all things planned out for our good, his plans and will include the influence of our prayers. Yes, God has planned ahead of time how he will work in our lives, but his plans include the prayers he knows we are going to offer.
Your prayers affect what God will do. The all-powerful King and Lord of the universe is listening to you personally. Your words influence what he does. Yes, God’s will is always done.
No, he will not always do what you ask because what you ask isn’t always for your good. But your prayers and petitions do make a difference. Your life, the lives of others – all of time and history – are affected by what you say to God in prayer.
Never underestimate the power and privilege of prayer. Talk to God every day. Ask him to help you. Pray for others. God promises that your prayers are powerful and effective.