A little over four years ago, I was asked by a national Christian magazine to write an article about the presidential election. The article was scheduled to run after the election, but the due date for the article was before the election. I ended up submitting two articles. One was entitled, “God bless Donald Trump” and the other, “God bless Hilary Clinton.”
My bases were covered whoever won the election.
With those articles, however, I wasn’t being wishy-washy. I wasn’t being two-faced or pandering to public opinion. I wrote both articles because that is what a Christian says no matter who is president of the United States.
And that is why, as Inauguration Day quickly approaches, I once again write those words about our new president – “God bless Joe Biden.”
To be clear, my prayer for our new president has nothing to do with my political preferences. I pray for President Biden because my God and Savior wants me to pray for all our leaders. Paul wrote, “I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people – for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness,” 1 Timothy 2:1,2.
Do you struggle to say those words – “God bless Joe Biden?” Maybe you didn’t vote for him. Maybe you consider him less then capable or trustworthy. Maybe you differ with him ideologically over foreign policy or the economy. As a Christian, you may rightfully struggle with some of his positions on moral issues.
Yet God wants you to pray for him – to pray that God bless his presidency, that God help him to govern wisely, that his time in office be a blessing to us and others. God wants you to pray for President Biden.
And he wants you to mean it.
God wants you to love Joe Biden as you love yourself (Matthew 22:39). He wants you to honor and obey him as the person he has placed in authority over you (Romans 13:1,2).
That doesn’t mean you have to agree with everything he says and does. Nor does it mean you should sit idly by if you believe he is leading our country poorly or immorally. God has given us the unique privilege of living in a country where we are free to speak out with our voice and our vote.
But do so respectfully. Do so out of love for God who has redeemed you and given you a role as a citizen in this country. Don’t refer to him as “Biden” with disdain. He is President Biden, the authority which God has established over us for our good.
God loves Joe Biden and so should you. Forgive him, respect him, pray for him, just as Jesus forgives and intercedes for you. Accept God’s will that President Biden be our president.
Yes, the American electoral system chose him, but it was God who made him our president. God placed President Biden over us for our good (Romans 13:4). So trust God. Trust that he has a plan for our country. Trust that he is working all things for our good.
Trust that no matter who sits in the Oval Office, our God still reigns supreme.
That is why I will continue to pray for President Biden. That is why you should as well.
God bless President Joe Biden and God bless America.
