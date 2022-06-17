Human beings are fickle creatures. We change our minds. We flip flop. We say we are going to do one thing, but then do another.
Pastors are not immune to such fickleness. I can’t tell you how many times I have committed to being somewhere or doing something, but then forgot. I have stated unequivocally that I think we should do this ministry or that ministry at our church, only to later change my mind. I have at times found myself waffling in indecision.
That can be hard for God’s people. It can be frustrating to have a pastor or leader in the church who is indecisive. It is difficult to trust a leader who is unreliable.
The Apostle Paul was accused of being fickle. He had informed the Christians in the Greek city of Corinth of his plans to visit them, but then later, due to circumstances out of his control, his plans changed. He would still visit them, but not at the time or way he originally had planned.
It seems some of the Corinthian Christians were more than a little upset about Paul’s seeming unreliability. So, Paul wrote them a letter to explain. He wasn’t being fickle or unreliable. God simply at times changes our plans. We can’t see the future. As human beings, we at times need to be flexible.
Sometimes we say “yes” to something, but then have to say “no.”
But then Paul masterfully turned the conversation to the Master. Though as human beings, our “yeses” sometimes become “no’s,” God’s never do.
“No matter how many promises God has made,” Paul explains, “they are ‘yes’ in Christ” (1 Corinthians 1:20).
God is immutable. That means he doesn’t change. That means he is faithful. Our God is not fickle. When he says he loves you today, that won’t change tomorrow. When he promises to do something, he will always do what he says he will do.
Just look at history. Everything that God promised in the Bible, he has done and continues to do.
God always keeps his promises. He kept his promise to send his Son, our Savior, Jesus. He worked all of time and history to bring Jesus into the world. He worked all the circumstances of Jesus’ life so that he could die and rise again to win for us forgiveness and heaven.
So, when God promises you he has and will always forgive you, you can be sure he will never suddenly say, “No. I won’t forgive you.” You can’t commit a sin that God won’t forgive. You can’t commit a sin for which Jesus didn’t die.
When God promises that he will always be with you, that he will make all things in your life work together for your good, that he will take you one day to be with him in the happiness of heaven — you can be sure that he will never say, “No. I’ve changed my mind.”
Because, unlike us, our God is not fickle. He always keeps his promises.
