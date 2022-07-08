My mom has many faces. I’m sure yours does as well. Even today as an adult, I can picture the many faces my mom used to make at me.
A few weeks ago, I preached about the many faces of my mom, and I made the faces for my congregation to see. Though I can’t demonstrate the faces for you in this article, I’m sure you can imagine the face she made when I accidentally backed the car into the garage door for the third time.
When I came home two hours after curfew.
When my girlfriend broke up with me.
When I graduated from high school.
When I looked at my mom’s face, I knew what she was thinking and feeling. I’m sure you know your mom’s many faces as well.
After Moses received the Ten Commandments from God on Mount Sinai, God gave him instructions on how the people were to worship him. Then God told him that every time the people gathered for worship, Aaron and the other priests were to speak this blessing over them:
“The Lord bless you and keep you;
The Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you;
The Lord look on you with favor and give you peace,” Numbers 6:24-26.
God promised his people that he would make his face “shine” on them. Can you picture the facial expression God is describing with those words? I imagine it is how I must have looked a few weeks ago when my daughter graduated from high school – grinning from ear to ear, chest swelled, my face filled with pride, joy and love.
That is how God promises to look at you.
But the truth is, that is not the look we deserve to get from God. We deserve to get the look I got as a teenager when I did the same dumb thing over and over again. I still do the same dumb sins over and over again. I still think the same dirty thoughts over and over again. I still say the same thoughtless and hurtful words over and over again.
I deserve to have God look at me in anger and disappointment. Yet he promises in his blessing to be “gracious” to us. Grace is God’s love we don’t deserve. In his amazing grace, God the Father sent his Son Jesus to be our Savior. In his amazing grace, Jesus willingly suffered God the Father’s anger for all of our dumb and hurtful sins.
On the cross, God the Father looked at his perfect Son with the disappointment and anger we deserve. He rained down on Jesus his anger, his punishment, the hell we deserve.
But because he did, we are now forgiven. Because of Jesus and through faith in him, we are now children of God. Because of Jesus, he now looks at us like a father or mother looks at their child on the day they graduate from high school – with pride, joy and love.
So often in our lives, when we mess up, we don’t want to face God. We stay away from church. We stop praying, because we don’t want to see the look of anger and disappointment on God’s face.
Don’t run away from God. Run to him. Admit what you’ve done. Tell him you’re sorry and know that because of Jesus you will never see anger or disappointment on God’s face.
He promises to make his face shine on you.
