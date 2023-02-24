I love the cross that hangs in the front of our church. In and of itself, the simple wooden cross has no special adornments. It has no artistic flourishes. In fact, it is rather plain.
What I love about the cross is that it hangs about six inches from the wall and has lights hidden behind it. The lights cause a diffused glow to radiate from behind the cross. It creates a beautiful effect.
It also teaches an important truth.
Jesus had no special adornments. He wasn’t particularly tall or muscular. He didn’t have movie star good looks. In fact, he was rather plain. If you had seen Jesus walking down the street, nothing about his appearance would have alerted you to the fact that he was God himself in human form.
Jesus looked like an average Joe.
Don’t get me wrong. There were glimpses of his glory – at his Baptism, in his miracles, on the Mount of Transfiguration. But most of the time, Jesus’ glory as the God and Lord of all things was hidden.
It was hidden because he had come to this world to take our place – to be an average Joe just like us. He came in humility to suffer the punishment for all of our failings and failures. He came to die so that we could live with him forever in the glory of heaven.
Because his glory was hidden, however, it was hard for people to see and trust that he was who he said he was. Jesus’ gave them glimpses of his divinity, but in the end, the only way to truly see him was through the eyes of faith.
Even today, Jesus’ glory is still hidden. It’s hidden behind the cross. It’s hidden behind the bread and wine of Holy Communion. It’s hidden behind the waters of Holy Baptism. When we go to church, when we receive the Sacrament, when a person is baptized, the heavens don’t visibly open. Streams of light don’t come shining down. Angel choirs cannot be heard.
It looks like simple bread and wine. It looks like simple water. It looks like a plain, old cross.
But God is really there. When his Word is read, God himself is speaking directly to you. When a child is baptized, he speaks from heaven and says, “This is my son” or “This is my daughter whom I love.” When you receive Holy Communion, you are touching the very hand of God.
God is hidden behind the cross, behind the Word, behind the bread, wine, and water. Through the eyes of faith we see what the disciples saw on the Mount of Transfiguration – God’s glory shining through.
And that gives us the comfort and peace of knowing that one day we will see him in all his glory. One day we ourselves will shine like the sun. Because of the forgiveness Jesus won for us and the faith he gives us through his Word and Sacraments, we are now sons and daughter of the God and Lord of all things.
We just can’t see that yet. Like Jesus when he lived here on earth, our glory is still hidden behind the cross.