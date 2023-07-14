It’s hot. That is the reality of summer in South Texas. The last few weeks, however, have been extraordinarily hot, and not just here in Texas. For four straight days last week, the entire planet reached its hottest day ever recorded, as regions all over the world endured extreme heat waves.
According to experts, the record will most likely be broken several more times over the next six weeks.
“It’s hotter than hell out there!” is something I’ve heard a number of fellow Texans exclaim. And yes, the heat has been miserable, but if you think this is bad...
The Bible describes hell as a place of “weeping and gnashing of teeth” where “the worm does not die and the fire is not quenched.” Picture being burned alive forever.
The punishment of hell is complete separation from God and his love — being locked out of his presence forever. Hell is a place of pure punishment and pain.
Our world often treats it as a punchline. We joke about how hot it will be. We laugh as movies and TV shows make light of it.
But hell is horror. Hell is suffering beyond our darkest nightmares. Working under the hot Texas sun doesn’t even come close. We really have no concept of how horrible hell is.
And thanks to Jesus, we never will.
Every person on this planet deserves to burn forever in the fiery lake of hell. The Apostle Paul tells us, “The wages of sin is death.” The punishment of just one sin is an eternity in the fires of hell and each of us has a lot more than one sin. Every little lie, every dirty thought, every ugly word deserves the flames of hell.
But Jesus suffered that hell for us. As he hung on the cross, God the Father rained down on him the pain and agony of hell. What human eyes could not see were the fists of God’s fury punishing Jesus for all our sins and failures. On that day 2,000 years ago, Jesus suffered our hell in our place.
And because he did, God forgives us. He promises us that whoever believes in him will not perish in hell, but have the eternal life of heaven. All those who believe in Jesus will never know what hell feels like. You and I will never be able to fully appreciate what Jesus suffered for us because we will never have to experience the scorching agony of hell we deserve.
That’s why it is often so easy for us and others to take for granted what Jesus did for us. That’s why it is so easy to joke about hell or compare it to an uncomfortably hot summer day in South Texas.
Our world today often fails to grasp the seriousness of sin and the horror of hell. Even as Christians, we tend to not talk about it much anymore. Many churches and pastors don’t want to bring people down. They don’t want to be negative.
But maybe if we spent a little more time honestly talking about our sins and the fiery pit of hell they deserve, we might appreciate all the more the love of a God who suffered that horror and pain in our place.